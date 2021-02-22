North Platte Regional Airport to receive nearly $1.01M in federal COVID-19 relief funds

The North Platte Regional Airport will receive nearly $1.01 million from a new Nebraska Department of Transportation allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Thirteen other west central Nebraska airports will split $141,000 in allocations to “non-primary airports,” NDOT said in a recent press release.

The latest pandemic-related aid to airports comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s $2 billion Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, approved by Congress in December as part of a wider COVID-19 bill.

Seventy-two Nebraska airports will share $12.53 million from the new FAA program to help with their operations during the pandemic, NDOT said.

North Platte’s award will be applied to an “eligible expense” in the airport budget yet to be determined, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said.

Such expenses can include operations, personnel, debt service, cleaning, janitorial services and “other expenses associated with preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said.