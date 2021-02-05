North Platte Regional Airport's master plan is a long-term look at improving facility

As North Platte residents review ideas for Lee Bird Field’s future, their airport’s leaders point to their most important number:
2040.
They say projects that wind up in the developing 20-year North Platte Regional Airport “master plan” won’t require local tax dollars any time soon — and then only if they’re required by passenger loads returning to and growing beyond pre-COVID-19 levels.
That includes the headline issue presented in the airport’s “online public meeting”: whether to expand or replace the 1952 terminal building in the late 2020s or later.
Airport leaders say it’s vital for residents, airline users and private pilots to weigh in so they can devise the most practical plan.
“We know that most likely this (work) won’t be done within the next five years,” said Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt. “We’re looking beyond that.”
But should unexpected federal help materialize, for example, “we want to be ready to move forward with something in a master plan that helps lead the way.”
Public comments will be taken until Feb. 15 through the 2040 Master Plan link atop the airport’s webpage at northplatteairport.com.
The North Platte Airport Authority board will review them March 22 as it works with consultant HDR Inc. of Omaha toward releasing a draft plan in June and approving a final plan in August.
Seafeldt and board Chairman Mike Jacobson said they want to get the greatest possible value out of the plan — not least because it’s not on local taxpayers’ dimes.
This “slider” depiction shows where a new Trego-Dugan Aviation main office and hangars would be built by the mid-2020s south and west of Lee Bird Field’s 1952 passenger terminal. They would replace the historic “fixed-base operator” structures east of the terminal. The existing hangars in the “before” rendering are also part of Trego-Dugan’s general-aviation operations. The new buildings would be built south of the National Weather Service office in the tree-lined area, along with a new entrance from Lee Bird Drive. U.S. Highway 30 appears toward the top. Road and utility costs to serve the new general-aviation areas are estimated at $410,000 by consultant HDR Inc. of Omaha.
The airport got a $285,000 federal Airport Improvement Grant in February 2020 to cover 90% of the cost of rewriting its master plan for the first time since 1995.
Local property taxes would have covered the remaining $28,500 — until the pandemic’s onset last spring resulted in an unexpected $3.86 million for Lee Bird Field under Congress’ CARES Act relief bill.
Because of that, Washington is paying full freight for an all-new 20-year master plan. The airport’s also using it to catch up with deferred maintenance and equipment needs to position itself for future growth, Jacobson said.
One of those needs, he added, shows how the new planning process is already paying off.
Airport Authority board members expect Feb. 22 to take bids to update heating and air conditioning systems in the 1952 terminal — which they’ll still need even should a new terminal be built.
Board members already knew their boiler system, an original piece of equipment, wouldn’t last much longer. Then the air conditioning failed for good, Jacobson said.
They’ll use some CARES Act funds to install a modern combined HVAC system to replace both, he added. But the board had to decide how the airport’s future footprint might look and if the current terminal would be part of it.
The answer to the latter was “yes,” because the Federal Aviation Administration’s usual AIP funds — which routinely fund the lion’s share of airport projects — can only be used for functions directly related to passenger service.
“We’d have to keep this building for all the offices of people who use space here, including the Airport Authority,” Seafeldt said.
The future airport configuration excludes the Nebraska National Guard’s plans to move its North Platte armory from inside the city to the airport’s western fringe.
Construction of the Guard’s first new facilities may begin this year, Seafeldt said, followed in mid-decade by consolidation of Trego-Dugan Aviation’s “fixed-base operator” facilities west of the current terminal.
Trego-Dugan’s offices have long sat east of the terminal, connected to a main hangar believed to be the last of the 102-year-old airfield’s first permanent structures.
But Jacobson said that hangar is on the verge of collapse, despite emergency steps taken in recent years to shore up its skeleton. “Those beams are getting very tired.”
Some of Trego-Dugan’s “general aviation” hangars already sit west of the terminal. The emerging master plan envisions additional hangars and a new office building between the airport’s main runway and the National Weather Service office, reached by a new entrance from Lee Bird Drive.
Deciding the 1952 terminal’s future cleared the way for that vision, Jacobson said. “We wanted to know what the forest would look like before we started working on the trees.”
He said the airport expects to issue “revenue bonds” to build new general-aviation facilities. They’d be repaid with income from airport users and vendors instead of local tax dollars.
“We want to get more (private) aircraft coming in and sell more fuel there,” which would further limit the need for taxpayers’ help, Jacobson said.
Unfortunately, the old hangar’s condition means local residents “probably will have to raise funds to move it off that site” to try to preserve it, he added.
Whether and how Lee Bird Field’s passenger facilities might evolve, Jacobson and Seafeldt said, naturally depend on whether North Platte’s pre-pandemic traffic levels resume and grow once COVID-19 fears recede.
After 35 years of weak and sometimes intermittent air service following Frontier Airlines’ mid-1980s departure, airport boardings and deplanements soared with SkyWest Airlines’ early 2018 takeover of the North Platte-to-Denver run.
SkyWest, flying a dozen round trips a week to Denver International Airport as United Express, accounted for most of North Platte’s 16,910 passengers in 2019, Seafeldt said.
Even with traffic curtailed by the pandemic — though total SkyWest flights remained stable — the airport’s approximate 7,650 passengers in 2020 still easily outstripped the best post-Frontier years, Jacobson added.
“I have confidence the numbers will come back when the major travel picks up again,” he said.
But should passengers return and multiply, airport leaders said, Lee Bird Field’s aging terminal will have trouble handling them all.
Boarding and security areas are cramped with all the extra equipment needed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001. Passengers headed for Utah-Nevada border casinos on special Boeing 737 flights already have had to wait in the airport conference room, Seafeldt said.
Even with SkyWest’s current 50-passenger jets, he said, the post-screening waiting room is “a very cramped area” when seats sell out.
If HDR’s mid-range forecast of 25,000 local passengers a year by 2040 is realized, that’s when residents and airport leaders will have to decide whether to build a 21st-century terminal or expand the current one.
Seafeldt said the latter, which could bump out parts of the north and south walls, would be the latest of several expansions over 70 years.
An all-new passenger terminal, if built, likely would sit on the current Trego-Dugan hangar site and the parking lot between it and the terminal. The airport has ample space for new parking lots to the north, Seafeldt said.
That’s likely when North Platte residents would be asked to pitch in with some local funds. Even then, Jacobson said, airport revenues should hold down their share.
He’s bullish on North Platte’s prospects to gain more Denver flights and see larger jets flying to and from DIA, based on how residents responded to SkyWest.
“We’re finally got air service,” and in Seafeldt, “we got a talented manager when Mike Sharkey retired” in late 2018, Jacobson said. “Now the next thing on the to-do list is get this long-term plan.”