North Platte Regional Airport's master plan is a long-term look at improving facility

One of those needs, he added, shows how the new planning process is already paying off.

Airport Authority board members expect Feb. 22 to take bids to update heating and air conditioning systems in the 1952 terminal — which they’ll still need even should a new terminal be built.

Board members already knew their boiler system, an original piece of equipment, wouldn’t last much longer. Then the air conditioning failed for good, Jacobson said.

They’ll use some CARES Act funds to install a modern combined HVAC system to replace both, he added. But the board had to decide how the airport’s future footprint might look and if the current terminal would be part of it.

The answer to the latter was “yes,” because the Federal Aviation Administration’s usual AIP funds — which routinely fund the lion’s share of airport projects — can only be used for functions directly related to passenger service.

“We’d have to keep this building for all the offices of people who use space here, including the Airport Authority,” Seafeldt said.

The future airport configuration excludes the Nebraska National Guard’s plans to move its North Platte armory from inside the city to the airport’s western fringe.