North Platte Regional Airport's property tax needs expected to drop

The North Platte Regional Airport’s property tax needs are expected to drop slightly in its next budget, airport leaders told the City Council Tuesday.

Council members approved an annual resolution to charge and collect 2021-22 property taxes for the North Platte Airport Authority in tandem with city government’s own tax request.

State law requires such a resolution for cities with separate airport authorities. The combined city-airport tax rate must fit within a tax-rate lid of 50 cents per $100 of taxable value, not counting bond repayments.

City staff Tuesday also released the schedule for council consideration of North Platte’s next budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

A formal nonvoting “work session” will be held at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday, with additional sessions the following two days if needed.

The council’s budget hearing would be Sept. 7, with a final vote at a special meeting Sept. 9.

A draft of the Airport Authority’s next budget — the size of which routinely gyrates year to year — calls for $1.11 million in property taxes, 0.2% less than the 2020-21 request of nearly $1.12 million.