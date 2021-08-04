North Platte Regional Airport's property tax needs expected to drop

The North Platte Regional Airport’s property tax needs are expected to drop slightly in its next budget, airport leaders told the City Council Tuesday.
Council members approved an annual resolution to charge and collect 2021-22 property taxes for the North Platte Airport Authority in tandem with city government’s own tax request.
State law requires such a resolution for cities with separate airport authorities. The combined city-airport tax rate must fit within a tax-rate lid of 50 cents per $100 of taxable value, not counting bond repayments.
City staff Tuesday also released the schedule for council consideration of North Platte’s next budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
A formal nonvoting “work session” will be held at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday, with additional sessions the following two days if needed.
The council’s budget hearing would be Sept. 7, with a final vote at a special meeting Sept. 9.
A draft of the Airport Authority’s next budget — the size of which routinely gyrates year to year — calls for $1.11 million in property taxes, 0.2% less than the 2020-21 request of nearly $1.12 million.
Projected spending for all funds would be almost $2.98 million. That’s about one-fourth under last year’s $4.03 million and two-thirds less than 2019-20, a year in which budgeted airport spending had nearly tripled to $9.28 million.
As always, available federal funding for improving Lee Bird Field and replacing airport equipment drives the size of the Airport Authority budget, said board President Mike Jacobson and Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.
That in turn causes the annual property tax request to bounce up and down, they said. The Federal Aviation Administration typically provides 90% of a project’s funding, with the airport paying the other 10%.
Expansion of the airport’s apron is likely to be done during 2021-22, Seafeldt said, with FAA funds again covering 90% of the cost.
The project would be part of preparing for an eventual new airport terminal under the soon-to-be finished 20-year master plan, he told the council.
In other business Tuesday, council members gave 7-0 first-round approval to an ordinance that would sell the site of a capped city water well at 921 W. First St.
Dimitrios Tryfonopoulos submitted the high bid of $11,600 at an online auction, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.