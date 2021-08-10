North Platte resident, Army veteran recognized for his service with Quilt of Valor

Bob Foster is pretty direct when asked about what impact his military service had on him.
“The old saying is, ‘I wouldn’t take a million dollars to do it again,’ and I wouldn’t take a million dollars to have not been there,’” the North Platte resident said.
“The experience of being there (in Vietnam) was something — a lot of things that I don’t want to see again. It really makes a man out of you. It changed my life.”
Foster, who turns 72 in November, was presented a Quilt of Valor on Tuesday evening in Valentine in honor of his Army service in 1970-71.
The quilt was made by his great-niece Crystal Mayhew.
Foster grew up on a small farm in Sparks, just outside of Valentine, and was the youngest of four boys and nine girls.
His family’s previous military service had been limited to an older brother who served stateside during the Korean War.
Foster was drafted into the Army and completed basic and advanced infantry training at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. Foster was assigned to the 23rd Infantry — known as the Americal Division — and was a member of the 11th Light Infantry Brigade.
Foster had a four-day break after advanced infantry training before he headed to Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam.
Foster received a Bronze Star medal for his service in Vietnam among other honors.
He returned to Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, after his tour of duty and was discharged from the Army on Jan. 12, 1972.
He said he did not consider reenlisting in part because he wanted to return home to Nebraska and his wife, Gloria. The couple will celebrate their 52nd anniversary in October.
“Also, being shot at kind of changes a guy’s attitude,” Foster said. “I just wanted to get out (of the service) and get back home.”
He added, “I feel lucky to have got through (Vietnam). I really feel for the families of the buddies that I lost (during the war). It still hurts.”
He worked as a ranch hand at an operation in the Valentine area for a few years after he returned to Nebraska. Foster then spent about three years as a caretaker at Fort McPherson National Cemetery after the couple moved to North Platte in 1974.
“It was an honor to have been there,” Foster said of his time at the cemetery.
Foster also worked 16 years as a post office clerk in North Platte.
He remains in contact with three individuals with whom he went through basic and advanced training and served in the same brigade in Vietnam. The four were all discharged from Fort Hood around the same time.