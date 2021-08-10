North Platte resident, Army veteran recognized for his service with Quilt of Valor

Foster received a Bronze Star medal for his service in Vietnam among other honors.

He returned to Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, after his tour of duty and was discharged from the Army on Jan. 12, 1972.

He said he did not consider reenlisting in part because he wanted to return home to Nebraska and his wife, Gloria. The couple will celebrate their 52nd anniversary in October.

“Also, being shot at kind of changes a guy’s attitude,” Foster said. “I just wanted to get out (of the service) and get back home.”

He added, “I feel lucky to have got through (Vietnam). I really feel for the families of the buddies that I lost (during the war). It still hurts.”

He worked as a ranch hand at an operation in the Valentine area for a few years after he returned to Nebraska. Foster then spent about three years as a caretaker at Fort McPherson National Cemetery after the couple moved to North Platte in 1974.

“It was an honor to have been there,” Foster said of his time at the cemetery.

Foster also worked 16 years as a post office clerk in North Platte.