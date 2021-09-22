North Platte resident organizes walk to support DACA program, Autism awareness

A benefit walk designed to bring awareness for a pair of causes is set for Saturday morning at Cody Park.
The “Walk a Mile in DACA’s Shoes” is centered on supporting citizenship for young undocumented immigrants who were protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The walk also is in support of the Autism Society of Nebraska, an organization that has a personal connection for event organizer Adi Fernandez and her family.
“The distance isn’t really what matters to me,” Fernandez said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s more about the awareness that we are going to bring for DACA recipients. In Nebraska, there is more than 3,000, and here in North Platte I feel that we have a large amount of recipients. I kind of want to make people aware that we’re here and we’re good people.”
The walk is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. It will stretch from Cody Park to Memorial Park and be a little more than a mile in distance.
“I want this to be more of a community thing and have made it very clear that this is not a protest,” Fernandez said. “It is more of a peaceful walk for people who want to learn more or find out how they can become involved.”
Fernandez has benefited from the DACA policy herself. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Michoacan, Mexico, when she was 2 and her older brother was 5.
The family settled in California before moving to Nebraska when Fernandez was in middle school.
She said DACA allowed her to get a driver’s license, a work permit and an opportunity to go to college.
Congressional Democrats are trying to find a way to include immigration reform in a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that the U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on next week. The initial proposal on that measure was denied Sunday by a Senate arbiter’s decision.
“If (Congress) goes ahead with a clean Dream Act and give a pathway to citizenship, it would be something that would not only change my life but for all the people who live in the state and have DACA,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez’s younger brother is autistic and she said it was his idea to combine the two causes for the walk.
Half the proceeds from the sales of T-shirts and other merchandise at the walk will be donated to the Autism Society.
“They have helped our family so much and have helped (her brother) come out of his shell,” Fernandez said. “I wanted him to feel good about starting something himself, so me and him brainstormed.”
Fernandez said the idea also grew out of conversations with other area DACA recipients. With Congress debating the issue, initially the thought was to have a discussion about it over Facebook Live.
“The more I thought about it, it was like, ‘Why not do something bigger?’” Fernandez said.
Fernandez started a bilingual internet-based radio station from her home in May, but it has since evolved into a podcast.
She has also had DACA recipients as guests on that podcast over the past few weeks to talk about their experiences with the program.
“It’s very important to me to get the word out,” she said.