North Platte resident organizes walk to support DACA program, Autism awareness

The family settled in California before moving to Nebraska when Fernandez was in middle school.

She said DACA allowed her to get a driver’s license, a work permit and an opportunity to go to college.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Congressional Democrats are trying to find a way to include immigration reform in a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that the U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on next week. The initial proposal on that measure was denied Sunday by a Senate arbiter’s decision.

“If (Congress) goes ahead with a clean Dream Act and give a pathway to citizenship, it would be something that would not only change my life but for all the people who live in the state and have DACA,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez’s younger brother is autistic and she said it was his idea to combine the two causes for the walk.

Half the proceeds from the sales of T-shirts and other merchandise at the walk will be donated to the Autism Society.

“They have helped our family so much and have helped (her brother) come out of his shell,” Fernandez said. “I wanted him to feel good about starting something himself, so me and him brainstormed.”