North Platte resident Stephan Budke opens up about his long battle, and recovery from, COVID-19

She had been tested at the same time he was a few days earlier and began isolation at home Oct. 23. Their daughter Stephanie, 14, quarantined and took over the cooking, cleaning and other chores.

“My wife is getting phone calls from the doctors saying ‘he needs to be intubated and on a ventilator,’” Budke said. “They were trying to do everything to get my oxygen up so they wouldn’t have to intubate me.”

The medical staff at GPH told Budke intubation was the only choice they had.

“They said, we’ve done everything we can,” Budke said. “We’ve got to do this, otherwise we’re going to lose him.”

He was intubated and put on a ventilator for 15 days, when the doctors put him on a breathing mask. In a follow-up appointment with Dr. Jeff Brittan, Budke asked how bad he was on a scale of 1 to 10.

“He said, you were a flat-out 10,” Budke said. “He said, ‘To be honest with you, Steve, in March or April, there would have been a good chance we would have lost you.’ The treatment has gotten so much better.”

After 21 or 22 days at GPH — Budke wasn’t sure how many — he was transferred to Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.