North Platte resident wins book, signed print in virtual contest celebrating Buffalo Bill's birthday
North Platte resident wins book, signed print in virtual contest celebrating Buffalo Bill's birthday

Vicky McCarty of North Platte poses Thursday with her entry in the Buffalo Bill birthday online cake contest. McCarty portrays Annie Oakley at various events at Buffalo Bill’s Scout’s Rest Ranch.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte resident Vicki McCarty, who portrays Annie Oakley, finished third in a virtual cake-baking contest celebrating what would have been Buffalo Bill Cody’s 175th birthday last week.

The contest was hosted by the International Cody Family Association, and judging was held over a Zoom conference Sunday. Cakes were judged by photos and short videos submitted by the creators.

McCarty’s cake depicted Scout’s Rest Ranch, complete with coconut grass, pretzel bridges and broccoli bushes.

Joshua Robertson of Firestone, Colorado, finished first. Kellie Edwards of Cody, Wyoming, was second. All three will receive the book “The Last of the Great Scouts,” authored by Buffalo Bill’s sister, Helen Cody Wetmore. They will also receive signed, limited-edition poster-sized prints of “Buffalo Bill and the Indians on the Beach” by artist Thom Ross.

