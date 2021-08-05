North Platte residents now can apply for ‘microTIF’ for home improvements

But homeowners of modest means might welcome the chance to recoup some of the cost of replacing an HVAC system, remodeling a room or making more extensive changes, he said.

Rehabilitation of aging housing stock was among the multiple recommendations in the latest North Platte-Lincoln County housing study, released in December 2018.

The microTIF law caps an older home’s post-project taxable value at $250,000. But 99.5% of North Platte’s 4,723 homes built in or before 1961 had 2019 valuations below that limit.

City officials haven’t quite settled on the best way to expand microTIF’s availability beyond the city’s current TIF-eligible areas, Kibbon said.

Another limitation lies in the state law for regular TIF, which says no more than 35% of a city North Platte’s size can be TIF-eligible. About 28.8% of land within city limits has the designation.

As with regular TIF, property owners in a given neighborhood who are interested in microTIF could ask to have their area declared “substandard and blighted.”

Kibbon said city officials also are looking at internally studying a given area for TIF eligibility but applying its findings only to the property of an individual microTIF project.