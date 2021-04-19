North Platte restaurant owners, contractor sue each other over project costs

Demolition work began three days later on Feb. 2, BJ Stenger Sales says in the countersuit it filed Dec. 3. Work continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work on the project continued into September, Steele’s says in its lawsuit, which seeks payment of the $403,055 plus interest dating from Sept. 8.

The contractor’s revised suit, filed April 7, amended Steele’s total costs for labor, materials and services to $858,807 from the $669,763 listed in its original suit.

The Cedar Room should be sold at a sheriff’s sale if it doesn’t pay the revised $403,055 balance, the amended suit says.

BJ Stenger Sales’ countersuit says Hewgley & Associates prepared a $628,303 construction budget, an amount that included a 15% contingency “for potential cost overruns.”

It alleges that the Hewgley firm approved Steele’s invoices through the restaurant’s opening “despite knowing that construction was not complete on July 15, 2020.”

Some work still remains unfinished, says the countersuit, which alleges that “neither Steele’s nor Hewgley notified Cedar Room they would fail to construct the project within the given budget.”