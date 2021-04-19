North Platte restaurant owners, contractor sue each other over project costs

The owners, general contractor and architect of a showcase 2020 Canteen District renovation project are engaged in a lawsuit over the project’s costs.
Steele’s Roofing and Construction Inc. of North Platte alleges that the owners of The Cedar Room restaurant have failed to pay a $403,055 construction balance to the North Platte firm.
BJ Stenger Sales LLC has countersued Steele’s and North Platte’s Joseph R. Hewgley & Associates architectural firm, claiming they exceeded the project’s budget without informing its owners.
Each of the three parties has generally denied allegations against it in the Lincoln County District Court lawsuit, which originated Oct. 27. No trial date has been set.
District Judge Richard Birch allowed Steele’s April 5 to increase the alleged amount it’s due from the $393,098 mentioned in its original suit.
The Cedar Room opened July 15 after extensive renovations to one of North Platte’s oldest structures, the 1885 Hinman Building at 505-07 N. Dewey St.
Once occupied by Union State Bank, Chambers & Hudson Auto and Chambers Walgreen Drugs, the building had been vacant for several years after a Thai-cuisine restaurant closed there.
Current owners BJ Stenger and Hector Ortiz bought the Hinman Building on Jan. 30, 2020, Ortiz said earlier this month in a Telegraph story unrelated to the suit.
Demolition work began three days later on Feb. 2, BJ Stenger Sales says in the countersuit it filed Dec. 3. Work continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Work on the project continued into September, Steele’s says in its lawsuit, which seeks payment of the $403,055 plus interest dating from Sept. 8.
The contractor’s revised suit, filed April 7, amended Steele’s total costs for labor, materials and services to $858,807 from the $669,763 listed in its original suit.
The Cedar Room should be sold at a sheriff’s sale if it doesn’t pay the revised $403,055 balance, the amended suit says.
BJ Stenger Sales’ countersuit says Hewgley & Associates prepared a $628,303 construction budget, an amount that included a 15% contingency “for potential cost overruns.”
It alleges that the Hewgley firm approved Steele’s invoices through the restaurant’s opening “despite knowing that construction was not complete on July 15, 2020.”
Some work still remains unfinished, says the countersuit, which alleges that “neither Steele’s nor Hewgley notified Cedar Room they would fail to construct the project within the given budget.”
The restaurant’s owners also claim the Hewgley firm fell short of holding back a required 10% of payments on the invoices “to ensure full performance by Steele’s and its subcontractors.” It held back only 5.76%, the countersuit says.
BJ Stenger Sales had paid off “the remaining amount due Steele’s” by Aug. 7, it adds, less the full 10% that should have been withheld.
In answering The Cedar Room’s countersuit Feb. 3, the Hewgley firm denies preparing a construction budget and says it lacks “any knowledge of what Cedar Room intended.”
It says the architectural firm’s involvement was guided by a Jan. 23, 2020, “letter of agreement” that required mediation between Hewgley & Associates and The Cedar Room’s owners before going to court.
The letter of agreement “expressly provides that the architect has no control over costs and the contractor’s determination of bids,” the Hewgley firm says in its answer.
Its inclusion in the countersuit against Steele’s amounts to an improper effort to transfer “the liability of Cedar Room” to the Hewgley firm from Steele’s, it adds.
North Platte lawyer Tim Brouillette is representing Steele’s in the current three-way lawsuit.
Other attorneys of record are Patrick Vint for BJ Stenger Sales and Ronald Krause for Hewgley & Associates. Both are from Omaha.
