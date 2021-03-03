North Platte restaurant, vineyard and winery on Nebraska Tourism's 2021 Nebraska Passport program

The state tourism agency’s 70 choices for 2021 include The Cedar Room, which opened in downtown’s Canteen District last summer, and Feather River Vineyard and Winery southeast of North Platte on East State Farm Road.

Nine other west central Nebraska attractions are among this year’s Passport stops. Tourists can collect real or virtual stamps from May 1 to Sept. 30, with prize drawings at season’s end for those who choose to turn them in.

“We’re excited to showcase some great hidden gems in our state this year,” Passport coordinator Madison Johnson said in a Wednesday press release.

“We’re highlighting important Nebraska anniversaries, new and newly renovated destinations and many stops that have never been featured on previous years’ programs.”

Fifty-one communities are represented in this year’s 10 themed statewide tours, two of which mark the centennial of Nebraska’s state parks and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

This year’s categories are: Visual Treats, Parking Spots, Aroma Therapy, Now Hear This, Growth Opportunities, Grub & Cuisine, Shoptimum Values, Childish Things, Branching Out and Time Travel.