North Platte restaurant, vineyard and winery on Nebraska Tourism's 2021 Nebraska Passport program

The state tourism agency’s 70 choices for 2021 include The Cedar Room, which opened in downtown’s Canteen District last summer, and Feather River Vineyard and Winery southeast of North Platte on East State Farm Road.
Nine other west central Nebraska attractions are among this year’s Passport stops. Tourists can collect real or virtual stamps from May 1 to Sept. 30, with prize drawings at season’s end for those who choose to turn them in.
“We’re excited to showcase some great hidden gems in our state this year,” Passport coordinator Madison Johnson said in a Wednesday press release.
“We’re highlighting important Nebraska anniversaries, new and newly renovated destinations and many stops that have never been featured on previous years’ programs.”
Fifty-one communities are represented in this year’s 10 themed statewide tours, two of which mark the centennial of Nebraska’s state parks and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.
This year’s categories are: Visual Treats, Parking Spots, Aroma Therapy, Now Hear This, Growth Opportunities, Grub & Cuisine, Shoptimum Values, Childish Things, Branching Out and Time Travel.
Tourists can acquire physical passports starting May 1 at participating sites or through the program’s website at nebraskapassport.com.
The program’s iPhone and Android apps, which let tourists collect virtual stamps, will be updated with 2021 information the same day. Participants can turn in both real and virtual stamps.
Although the 2020 Passport program started late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a record 1,185 participants made to all 70 of last year’s program sites, Nebraska Tourism said.
Forty states and 460 Nebraska communities were represented among visitors to one or more Passport sites between June 1 and Oct. 31, 2020.
“This is the Passport’s 12th year, and each year it continues to grow as travelers discover what each corner of the state has to offer,” said Nebraska Tourism Executive Director John Ricks.
This year’s regional Passport stops outside North Platte are:
» Anselmo: Victoria Springs State Recreation Area.
» Arnold: Grazers Bar & Grill.
» Broken Bow: Chapin’s Furniture & Decorating.
» Enders: Enders State Recreation Area.
» Halsey: Nebraska National Forest.
» Hyannis: Hyannis Hotel Inc.
» Paxton: Anne Marie’s Antiques and Gifts.
» Valentine: Broken Spoke Boutique, Smith Falls State Park.
