North Platte River bridge north of Sutherland approved as part of Lincoln County's one-year road plan

The solution to a problem brings the best of both worlds as the historic Sutherland State Aid Bridge over the North Platte River will be preserved, while a new functional bridge will be built.

The long-planned project has been moved to the county’s one-year road plan at the cost of $3 million.

The new bridge will cross the North Platte River on North Prairie Trace Road with a new concrete structure. The current narrow bridge, located just over four miles north of Sutherland, was one of 17 multiple-span concrete arch bridges built under Nebraska’s state-aid program in the 1910s and 1920s.

Brian Glos, road construction foreman, presented the one- and six-year plans to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s meeting during a public hearing. The commissioners were told about the rising costs of asphalt that could alter the plan significantly.

Prairie Trace Road was at the top of the one-year plan. The project is for a 2-inch maintenance overlay for 17 miles north of Sutherland village limits to the north county line. This project was partially finished in 2021. The remaining portion is from Sutherland village limits to the North Platte River Bridge.

“We’ve toyed with the idea of maybe doing some trading,” Glos said, “because we’re running into astronomical pricing in asphalt.”

Glos said conversations are ongoing with Paulsen’s Inc. to use the tons of asphalt they have left in places where they are needed more urgently.

“The last contract I saw last year, (asphalt) was at $89 a ton,” Glos said. “It was recommended to me this year to use $180 a ton to estimate projects and I’ve heard numbers as high as $300 a ton.”

Several overlay projects are on the one-year plan, but Glos said price may factor into whether they are completed this year.

Former commissioner Bill Henry spoke and recommended the county consider using armor coating rather than asphalt should prices remain high.

“This could possibly be the year (to consider armor coating),” Henry said, “even though gravel is higher, it didn’t do what oil-based products have done.”

Chairman Chris Bruns agreed that is an option.

“I’ve had these conversations with people in the roads department and the roads committee,” Bruns said. “Armor coating is absolutely a viable and valuable tool, but the road underneath has to be in good condition.”

Following the public hearing, Commissioner Joe Hewgley said he considered the plan a work in progress.

“This one- and six-year program that we’re approving,” Hewgley said, “in my mind, I don’t think that we’re going to be in good faith doing what we are saying on this, because I don’t think we can meet this.”

Hewgley said he would vote to approve, but that the cost of material might not allow the county to complete all of the projects.

“I echo what you’ve said,” Bruns said. “This is a guide; it’s a plan.”

Mike Cook, who lives on Eugene Avenue, came before the board during the public hearing to again encourage the county to address issues on Eugene Avenue.

“This is my eighth time addressing the commission concerning the status of Eugene Avenue and the need for improvements to the road,” Cook said. “Eugene Avenue was originally designed as a county road providing access to the 15 homes from the North Platte city limits to its dead end.”

He said the road was built with a subgrade to accommodate the approximately 50 vehicles a day that utilized the road. The number and type of vehicles has changed due to the extension of Buffalo Bill.

“Eugene became an arterial extension providing access from the western areas of North Platte to Highway 83,” Cook said.

There was a failure, Cook said, to recognize the impact there would be including large trucks and increased traffic with approximately 500 vehicles per day.

The county has the road placed on its six-year plan, but the board said there are a number of issues that make resolution complicated. But discussions will continue.

Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers gave an update on the Votaw Road fire.

“It was pretty big when it first got going,” Myers said. “The amount of land that it was contained to was phenomenal.”

He said the fire burned about 900 acres.

“The problem we had with being able to call it earlier as contained,” Myers said, “was the fact that there was no natural barrier they could use, and because of the canyons, there was no way to get heavy equipment in to create that barrier.”

Myers said 63 agencies participated in battling the fire, including four airplanes, two Blackhawk helicopters and one Chinook helicopter.

He thanked Gov. Pete Ricketts for acting quickly in declaring it a state emergency that helped direct state funds to fighting the fire.

In other action, the commissioners:

» Approved an application by Zachary and Shayla Paulman for a subdivision located at the intersection of South King Road and West Correction Line Road in an A-1 agricultural district.

» Approved the donation of a temporary easement and a purchase of real property from Brent and Kara Reeder for the Sutherland North Bridge project.

» Recognized Todd Herndon, noxious weed superintendent, as the employee of the month. Herndon has been with the county for 10 years.

» Authorized Bruns to sign the right of way application submitted by Mortensen Farm and Ranch.

