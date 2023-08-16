The City of North Platte’s contractor Western Engineering will begin resurfacing operations, which includes roto-milling the surface and laying asphalt, on Friday.

The sequence of areas to be overlayed are as follows:

Grant Street from Second Street to Third Street.

Second Street from Grant Street to Jeffers Street.

Third Street from Willow Street to Vine Street.

Third Street from Jeffers Street to Tabor Street.

As part of the resurfacing project all vehicles and trailers will have to be removed until the milling and placement operations are completed. There will be some short periods of time that driveways will not be accessible as these operations pass the driveways.

Alternate routes are suggested or may be required. Access to local businesses will be maintained with delays possible.

Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs and flagger instructions for the safety of you and the workers.

Questions can be directed to the City of North Platte Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.