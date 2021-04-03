North Platte’s Cedar Room ‘tremendously blessed’ by community support after opening during pandemic

Even as street renovations made it hard for people to access the downtown area by car, the pair still saw people coming in steadily.

“With all that going on, people still found their way to get to us, to find some sense of normalcy,” Ortiz said. “We’ve been tremendously blessed in that we’re thriving in this environment.”

Though they faced hurdles, COVID-19 “hasn’t impacted us in a negative way,” Ortiz said. Rather, a combination of factors came together at the right time: COVID-19 restrictions lifting, people wanting to be out of their homes and the area’s lack of upscale dining after the October 2019 closure of Whiskey Creek.

“I hate to say this, but we couldn’t have timed our timing any better,” Ortiz said. “All of that just magnified the spotlight on us. It was like, ‘Where are we going to go eat? Here, here, here.’”

Their success is setting an example for others, Ortiz said.

“There’s more coming, and I think there’s more coming because they see, ‘Hey, there is life here in North Platte,’” Ortiz said. “Businesses are coming into downtown because they see the success that we’re having.”