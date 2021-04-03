North Platte’s TIF projects pay off

Among the findings of our analysis:

» The first 10 TIF projects’ total 2020 taxable value of $56.96 million is nearly nine times higher than their combined $6.48 million in “base valuations” at the start of their projects. (Remember that a 100% increase means a number has doubled.)

» They accounted for 3.5% of North Platte’s citywide 2020 valuation of $1.62 billion and produced nearly $1.18 million in combined real estate taxes.

The Walmart Distribution Center led the group with $20.45 million in 2020 taxable value, 1.3% of the city’s total. Menards was next with a $15.04 million 2020 valuation.

» Eight of the 10 paid off their designated project costs before their 15-year clocks expired, with five of them — including Menards and the Walmart DC — going fully on the tax rolls after just eight years.

The two projects that didn’t quite recoup their full amounts were the 1999 remodeling of North Platte’s former Quality Inn (now Ramada by Wyndham) and Wilkinson Development’s 2004 strip mall just north of the Walmart Supercenter.

» Though all 10 have at least doubled their pre-project taxable valuations, 2020 valuations for seven of them are 10 times their starting points or better.