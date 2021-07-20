North Platte sales, lodging tax collections for May set records

The Revenue Department collects and reconciles county lodging and local sales taxes. It deducts small percentages of each for processing costs before sending net payments back to counties and cities about six weeks after each month ends.

Local leaders have credited North Platte’s sales tax surge to renewed local shopping during the pandemic, as well as stronger state laws on online sales tax collections that began to show their impact as COVID-19 took hold.

But nothing could help Lincoln County’s hotels and motels recover except more overnight stays from Interstate 80 travelers.

Their relative absence during the pandemic caused a 27.4% annual drop in net lodging taxes for all of 2020. Recovery finally began as winter ended, with net March and April collections both topping $70,000.

May’s $101,999 marked not only the county’s first six-figure month since August 2019 — the end of the last pre-pandemic summer — but also the first month to crack $100,000 outside the peak tourism months of June, July and August.

“We expect June to be very good as well” when that month’s figures are announced in mid-August, Burke said.