North Platte sales tax collections set record for fifth straight month; lodging tax collections have bright spot, too

A fifth straight record month for net North Platte sales taxes means the city’s Quality Growth Fund has earned its full first-half allocation of $325,000 for its unusual two-part fiscal year.
Lincoln County’s long-depressed lodging-tax figures had a rare bright spot in January, too, as net January collections ran slightly ahead of the previous year for the first time since COVID-19 set in a year ago.
Nebraska Department of Revenue figures released Monday show the city will get $691,555 back for January sales taxes, shattering the month’s record of $594,031 set in 2015.
January collections, which leapt 21.6% from the same month in 2020,were the seventh in the past eight months to break North Platte’s monthly record in figures dating to 2006.
“The best thing about it is it’s becoming consistent,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“If there’s a silver lining to COVID, it’s that people reinvented their hometown shopping. People came to understand the value of what they have here. Sometimes it’s good to look at what you do have here as opposed to what you don’t have.”
The continued brisk pace of sales-tax collections — which Person said also now regularly reflects online purchases by local residents — guarantees another annual cash infusion for QGF at the end of 2021.
The mechanism setting that amount — which cannot exceed $650,000 a year — has been split in two for the 2020-21 fiscal year only.
That’s the result of city voters’ agreement last November to renew the dedicated sales-tax fund for 10 more years.
QGF gets fresh money at the end of a calendar year when total net city sales tax collections exceed a preset annual “trigger point” before the end of September. It’s preset by voters to grow 2% each fiscal year.
Because QGF’s renewal takes effect April 1, it faces two separate six-month trigger points — set for March 31 and Sept. 30 — to qualify for fresh income from 2020-21 sales taxes.
January’s record-setting $691,555 ran the city’s first-half sales-tax total to $4.33 million, $689,721 over the first six-month trigger point of $3.64 million.
QGF thus will receive its maximum $325,000 for the Oct. 1-March 31 period when 2021 ends, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday. The city’s general fund receives the rest of the sales taxes from that time.
The city will have to receive at least $3.71 million more from April 1 to Sept. 30 before QGF can qualify for up to another $325,000.
Meanwhile, the Revenue Department’s net January lodging-tax return to Lincoln County will total $39,790, 0.5% ahead of the $39,600 in January 2020.
Monthly collections last were in positive territory in February 2020, just before the pandemic curtailed nationwide travel. Total 2020 county lodging-tax collections fell by 27.4% over 2019.
“I’m surprised. I figured it would have been quite a bit down,” said Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
Burke, whose agency receives those lodging-tax payments to promote Lincoln County tourism, said she hopes the slight increase reflects better days ahead.
“After the first of the year, people were feeling more confident about traveling with the (COVID-19) vaccines out,” she said. “And there’s that pent-up feeling that ‘I’m done being cooped up.’”
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.