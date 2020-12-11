North Platte Salvation Army is searching for bell-ringers

Rustin Lemon spent a few hours Thursday — the night before his 11th birthday — ringing bells for the North Platte Salvation Army outside of Gary’s Super Foods on West A Street.
He was joined by his parents, Mark and Brandi, in the second year that the trio have volunteered as bell ringers.
“We did this around his birthday last year, too,” Brandi said. “It’s something that we have started as a tradition.”
Mark said there is another reason the family rings together.
“It’s just giving back — helping people out,” Mark said.
Gary’s is one of 10 locations where the North Platte Salvation Army has set up collection kettles for the holiday season. The agency is seeking additional bell ringers to fill at least a two-hour shift at the locations each day through Dec. 23. Individuals can fill a time block on their own or in a team of two.
The “Ring It On” challenge is to address the shortage of bell ringers not only locally but across the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m 40 years old and grew up in the Salvation Army. I can tell you this is the worst year I’ve seen for kettles ever,” said Cadet Luke Hursh, a representative from the Salvation Army College for Officer Training in Chicago.
“We do have COVID protocols that we follow nationally, but I think people are just a little leery (this year),” said Hursh, who is working in North Platte through the holiday season. “They might not know about our protocols or how we clean and disinfect our kettles and bells.”
The local Salvation Army has a $58,000 goal for the Red Kettle campaign this season. Hursh said about $14,000 has been raised so far with less than a dozen days left in the campaign.
“That just tells you what the need (for ringers) is,” Hursh said. “That $58,000 might not sound like a lot when it comes to kettles, but that money isn’t just used at Christmastime. It is used all year long and vital for the operations here in North Platte.”
Because of the shortage of bell ringers, a number of the local kettle locations have been unmanned each day. There are 15 paid bell ringers who can work up to 40 hours each week. But that falls short of covering the overall need for ringers, which is why volunteers are vital.
Plus there is the economic factor. Hursh said national statistics show that paid ringers bring in about $22 per hour on average with the individual’s compensation factored in. Volunteer ringers bring in about $67 per hour on average.
“That’s money that we use to impact this community and give people assistance with utilities, food or whatever they may need,” Hursh said. “Volunteers are very vital and that’s why we are making this push right now.”
Chris Nelson is in his first season as a volunteer bell ringer. He was stationed outside an entrance to the North Platte Walmart on Thursday afternoon.
Nelson said he decided to volunteer along with his wife, Judy.
Nelson was ringing bells at 2:30 p.m., a half hour after his shift at Taco John’s ended, and he planned to remain with the kettle until 8 p.m.
His small yellow boom box at the base of the kettle blared out Christmas music as he greeted shoppers as they entered or exited the store.
“They have a need (for ringers),” Nelson said. “If I don’t work my other job on Monday or Tuesday, I can come out (and ring) for eight hours.
“I just like being out here meeting people and seeing them give.”
