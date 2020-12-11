North Platte Salvation Army is searching for bell-ringers

“We do have COVID protocols that we follow nationally, but I think people are just a little leery (this year),” said Hursh, who is working in North Platte through the holiday season. “They might not know about our protocols or how we clean and disinfect our kettles and bells.”

The local Salvation Army has a $58,000 goal for the Red Kettle campaign this season. Hursh said about $14,000 has been raised so far with less than a dozen days left in the campaign.

“That just tells you what the need (for ringers) is,” Hursh said. “That $58,000 might not sound like a lot when it comes to kettles, but that money isn’t just used at Christmastime. It is used all year long and vital for the operations here in North Platte.”

Because of the shortage of bell ringers, a number of the local kettle locations have been unmanned each day. There are 15 paid bell ringers who can work up to 40 hours each week. But that falls short of covering the overall need for ringers, which is why volunteers are vital.

Plus there is the economic factor. Hursh said national statistics show that paid ringers bring in about $22 per hour on average with the individual’s compensation factored in. Volunteer ringers bring in about $67 per hour on average.