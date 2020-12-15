North Platte Salvation Army makes sure 129 families have enough to eat this holiday

“While my husband (Major Harold Poff) is freaking out a little bit because our donations are down in the Red Kettle,” Poff said, “I’m excited and ecstatic because the donors were able to take those Angel cards and buy specifically for a child.”

She said the community has been very responsive.

“That totally blesses my heart,” Poff said. “There have been times when I’ve had to go and actually at the 11th hour go buy toys for kids to make sure that they had toys.”

Poff said this year more families came to the Salvation Army for help because of COVID-19.

“There were hair stylists and restaurant workers whose businesses got shut down,” Poff said. “Some of them didn’t get to back to work and some are still out of work.”

There was higher demand this year for assistance and Poff said she had anticipated fewer donations.

“Our community is such a loving community,” Poff said. “At the 11th hour, they come through and I have faith in our community that they’re going to come through on those kettles.”

Call the Salvation Army at 308-532-2038 or go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northplatte/ for information on donating or volunteering for the Red Kettle campaign.

The Red Kettles will be out through Christmas Eve.

