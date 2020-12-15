North Platte Salvation Army makes sure 129 families have enough to eat this holiday

Gifts for the children and food for the families highlighted the generosity of the North Platte community Tuesday at the Salvation Army.
Major Lynneta Poff said needs were amplified because of businesses having to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Giving, however, was more than adequate for the Angel Tree and the Christmas baskets programs.
“We partner with Santa Cop,” Poff said. “Santa Cop supplied toys for 91 of the children. We supplied toys and gift cards off the Angel Tree for 180 children.”
The Angel Tree gifts and the Christmas food boxes were both distributed at the Salvation Army through a drive-thru setup. Poff said volunteers handed out the gifts and boxes to the folks who had signed up.
“We distributed boxes to 129 families,” Poff said. “Our food boxes have about $70 worth of food in them, plus they are given a turkey and some other extra stuff.”
Poff said those were families with children who are also getting toys through the Angel Tree or Santa Cop programs.
“We have 51 families who did not have children,” Poff said, “who are either single men, single women or all adults in the household, who are getting a food voucher to Gary’s.”
The Angel Trees were set up at the Platte River Mall and at Bomgaars, and donations of money to purchase the food for the Christmas baskets came into the Salvation Army office.
“While my husband (Major Harold Poff) is freaking out a little bit because our donations are down in the Red Kettle,” Poff said, “I’m excited and ecstatic because the donors were able to take those Angel cards and buy specifically for a child.”
She said the community has been very responsive.
“That totally blesses my heart,” Poff said. “There have been times when I’ve had to go and actually at the 11th hour go buy toys for kids to make sure that they had toys.”
Poff said this year more families came to the Salvation Army for help because of COVID-19.
“There were hair stylists and restaurant workers whose businesses got shut down,” Poff said. “Some of them didn’t get to back to work and some are still out of work.”
There was higher demand this year for assistance and Poff said she had anticipated fewer donations.
“Our community is such a loving community,” Poff said. “At the 11th hour, they come through and I have faith in our community that they’re going to come through on those kettles.”
Call the Salvation Army at 308-532-2038 or go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northplatte/ for information on donating or volunteering for the Red Kettle campaign.
The Red Kettles will be out through Christmas Eve.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.