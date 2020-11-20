North Platte Salvation Army offers contactless donations for Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign began in 1891, and Major Harold Poff said the funds raised at Christmastime make up 40% to 50% of its annual budget.

“If we don’t do well at Christmas, we’re struggling to help people next summer,” Poff said. “We also use that money to provide Christmas food for families.”

Poff said the Army also does the Angel Tree project that provides gifts for the children of those families.

“We partner with Santa Cop with the North Platte police as well,” Poff said. “We work together and they generally help families with the smaller children and we take families with older children or kids both older and younger.”

“We not only use volunteers, but we also pay some people to ring (the Red Kettle bells),” Poff said. “Across the board so far, both paid and volunteer, we’ve had a drop-off in the number of people available.”

He said the main reason has been concern over COVID-19.

“It’s definitely taken a toll in volunteers and donations,” Poff said.

There are other means of making donations even if no one is manning the kettle.