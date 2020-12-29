 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte, Sandhills wake up to blanket of snow
0 comments
top story

North Platte, Sandhills wake up to blanket of snow

  • 0
North Platte, Sandhills wake up to blanket of snow

Ben Aloi clears the walkway in front of his home on East Second Street Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service in North Platte reported the city received 4.9 inches of snow in the storm.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The likely final snowstorm of the year dumped less than a half-foot of snow in the area but also closed highways and interstates for a few hours Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service recorded 4.9 inches of snow at Lee Bird Field Tuesday, said meteorologist Darren Snively. He added that while parts of the Sandhills received just a couple of inches, the snowfall was a consistent 3 to 5 inches through the area.

“It was a pretty uniform (snowfall), which doesn’t happen very often,” Snively said.

The storm made travel difficult and led to closures of westbound Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 from Ogallala to the Wyoming state line.

Both roadways were back open by late Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol posted on its Twitter account that troopers had responded to more than 150 weather-related incidents across the state by 4 p.m. That included assistance to 129 motorists.

Snively said there was a chance for drifting snow late Tuesday into overnight, but the only issue on Wednesday should be a wind chill near zero.

Snively said the area should remain dry through the rest of the week and it should be a white New Year’s Day with temperatures only increasing through to the mid- to high 30s.

He added that the North Platte area has a white New Year’s about once every three years but this would mark the second straight one if it happens.

Last year the area had about 3 inches of snow on the ground for the holiday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News