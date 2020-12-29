North Platte, Sandhills wake up to blanket of snow

The likely final snowstorm of the year dumped less than a half-foot of snow in the area but also closed highways and interstates for a few hours Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service recorded 4.9 inches of snow at Lee Bird Field Tuesday, said meteorologist Darren Snively. He added that while parts of the Sandhills received just a couple of inches, the snowfall was a consistent 3 to 5 inches through the area.

“It was a pretty uniform (snowfall), which doesn’t happen very often,” Snively said.

The storm made travel difficult and led to closures of westbound Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 from Ogallala to the Wyoming state line.

Both roadways were back open by late Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol posted on its Twitter account that troopers had responded to more than 150 weather-related incidents across the state by 4 p.m. That included assistance to 129 motorists.

Snively said there was a chance for drifting snow late Tuesday into overnight, but the only issue on Wednesday should be a wind chill near zero.