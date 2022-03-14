North Platte School Board approves graduation requirements that includes a state-mandated financial literacy component

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved updated graduation requirements according to Nebraska state statute.

The requirement that all students enrolled in North Platte High School beginning with the graduation class of 2024 and beyond will be required to take personal finance. In order to comply with the statutes, NPPS will increase the required course credit hour from 150 to 155 and reduce elective course credit hours from 95 to 90.

The board also approved the English language arts and career and technical education programs of study.

Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning, said the Nebraska Department of Education requires districts to adopt the standards they develop or by law, the district would have to create its own.

“This is a very standard procedure we go through,” Carlson said. She said the district puts a lot of faith in Nebraska educators who spend a couple of years developing the standards.

“The standard revision process for all four core content areas, math, English, science, social studies,” Carlson said, “comes around every seven years, so we’re at that point with English language arts.”

The career and technical education program, Carlson said, has changed over the last couple of years “because industry standards change quickly.”

“That revision timeline has now been moved up to every five years,” Carlson said, “simply because industry standards out in the workforce change so dramatically.”

The board also approved the 2022-23 teacher evaluation that has been aligned to the Educator Effectiveness Standards.

The board approved the certified master agreement to begin salary negotiations with staff for the 2022-23 school year.

“It was a collaborative effort in the process that we go through this,” said Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, “and come to a good negotiation process and a good master agreement for our teaching staff and the district.”

Simpson said at the end of the previous year’s negotiations, an extra-duty committee was formed.

“We formed the committee to look at all of our extra-duty staff and the payment thereof,” Simpson said, “and pay them accordingly to the job that they have done.”

Simpson said the base salary for certified staff increased by $550.

“There was a publication notice that said differently,” Simpson said. “We wanted to clarify that we increased our base to $39,050.”

Another section of the agreement addressed compensation for teachers who host a student teacher.

“(Those teachers) will receive a $500 stipend for working with (student teachers) because that takes a lot of time to mentor them through the process,” Simpson said.

Kevin Mills, director of human services, updated the board on staffing and said there are currently 10 open positions. The most difficult position to fill is family and consumer sciences.

He said there are very few students at the college level going into the FCS field.