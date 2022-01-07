North Platte school board ballot grows with three more candidates filing

North Platte’s 2022 school board ballot had grown to four candidates as of Friday, with first-time candidates Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor and incumbent Jo Ann Lundgreen filing their papers.
Garrick, 1118 W. Fifth St., is the first official candidate for the Ward 3 school board seat now held by Mark Nicholson. She is the wife of City Councilman Brad Garrick.
O’Connor, 1131 Tomahawk Road, joined fellow rookie candidate Marcy Hunter in the Ward 1 race. Incumbent Ivan Mitchell has said he won’t seek a second four-year term.
Lundgreen, 2108 Burlington Blvd., filed for a third four-year term from the school district’s Ward 2. She is the six-member board’s vice president.
O’Connor was unavailable for comment Friday. Garrick, meanwhile, said she’s a political independent who maintains conservative values and shares with her husband a belief in community involvement.
“It’s really easy to stand on the sidelines and judge the decisions that are being made and wish things were different,” she said. “But to actually toss your name in the hat and give your time and your resources to do something about it is a whole different thing.”
Garrick said she has taught both in the North Platte district and elsewhere. She has a 20-year-old stepdaughter, and she and Brad Garrick have a 2-year-old son together.
“I see education from all ends of the spectrum,” Emily Garrick said. “Now as a mom, that adds a different level of concern and interest into the state of education.”
She thinks a lot — especially as a former teacher — about how her son will grow up and what he’ll be learning, she said.
Garrick added that she admits when she doesn’t have an answer or was wrong on a particular issue.
“I’m willing to say I’m going to look at it more and willing to call the person who is maybe an expert in that area,” she said.
“But I’m also OK with saying I don’t think that’s the right thing to do and standing up for what I think is right.”
Following are other recent entrants in May 10 primary races across Lincoln County as of Friday afternoon. An “I” denotes an incumbent, and parties are listed in partisan races.
» County clerk — Republican: Becky Rossell (I).
» County assessor — Republican: Julie Stenger (I).
» Maxwell school board: Shaun Pagel (I), Monica Breinig (I).
» Sutherland school board: Janet Mueller (I)
Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this story.
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021
“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."
The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…
Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.