North Platte school board ballot grows with three more candidates filing

North Platte’s 2022 school board ballot had grown to four candidates as of Friday, with first-time candidates Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor and incumbent Jo Ann Lundgreen filing their papers.

Garrick, 1118 W. Fifth St., is the first official candidate for the Ward 3 school board seat now held by Mark Nicholson. She is the wife of City Councilman Brad Garrick.

O’Connor, 1131 Tomahawk Road, joined fellow rookie candidate Marcy Hunter in the Ward 1 race. Incumbent Ivan Mitchell has said he won’t seek a second four-year term.

Lundgreen, 2108 Burlington Blvd., filed for a third four-year term from the school district’s Ward 2. She is the six-member board’s vice president.

O’Connor was unavailable for comment Friday. Garrick, meanwhile, said she’s a political independent who maintains conservative values and shares with her husband a belief in community involvement.

“It’s really easy to stand on the sidelines and judge the decisions that are being made and wish things were different,” she said. “But to actually toss your name in the hat and give your time and your resources to do something about it is a whole different thing.”