North Platte school board members to meet Monday night
McKinley Education Center

McKinley Education Center is located at 301 West F St.

 Telegraph file photo

A largely routine agenda will face North Platte school board members during their monthly meeting Monday night.

The board will convene at 5:30 p.m. at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., beginning with annual public hearings on three policy subjects.

No changes are being sought to the school district’s policies on American civics instruction, parent involvement and bullying, spokeswoman Tina Smith said.

Despite that, state law requires school boards to hold annual hearings on those subjects, she said.

Board members will consider approval of bids for roof repairs in the evening’s only separate action item.

Contracts for four new teachers are part of the evening’s “consent agenda,” along with requests to accept one resignation and release another teacher from a 2021-22 contract due to family circumstances.

A variety of routine reports and discussions of items for future meetings also are on Monday’s agenda.

