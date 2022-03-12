North Platte school board to vote Monday on adding personal financial literacy to core credit hours

The North Platte school board will vote to add personal financial literacy to the district’s core credit hours requirement.

The policy is required by a state law passed last year. The proposal will adjust the 95 elective course credit hours down to 90 and increase the required core credit hours from 150 to 155. The total of 245 will remain the same.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

On the action agenda are:

» Approval of the English language arts and career and technical education programs of study.

» Approval of the 2021-23 teacher evaluation aligned to the Educator Effectiveness Standards

» Approval of the certified master agreement for the 2022-23 school year.