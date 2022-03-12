 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Platte school board to vote Monday on adding personal financial literacy to core credit hours

  • 0
McKinley Education Center

McKinley Education Center is located at 301 West F St.

 Telegraph file photo

The North Platte school board will vote to add personal financial literacy to the district’s core credit hours requirement.

The policy is required by a state law passed last year. The proposal will adjust the 95 elective course credit hours down to 90 and increase the required core credit hours from 150 to 155. The total of 245 will remain the same.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

On the action agenda are:

» Approval of the English language arts and career and technical education programs of study.

» Approval of the 2021-23 teacher evaluation aligned to the Educator Effectiveness Standards

» Approval of the certified master agreement for the 2022-23 school year.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News