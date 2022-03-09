North Platte sees about 2 inches of snow; more on the way

A light snow fell in North Platte Wednesday morning with accumulation of about 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service website.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through noon Thursday with accumulations predicted to be 3-5 inches.

Snow covered roads in western and central Nebraska as of noon Wednesday with more forecast in the afternoon. Nebraska Department of Transportation crews are out clearing roadways, according to a press release.

“Our crews will be out working to clear roadways as conditions allow in a winter weather event,” NDOT Director John Selmer said in the release. “With the forecasted snow fall totals coupled with high winds, we urge against all unnecessary travel in the affected areas.”

NDOT urges people to check 511.nebraska.gov for road conditions before traveling and to use well-established routes.

“Our troopers will be prepared to help any motorists who need assistance,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all drivers to be vigilant and avoid travel if conditions aren’t favorable.”

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or through the Nebraska 511’s smartphone app. Travelers are also encourage to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at plows.nebraska.gov, where the public can observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT snowplows.

Note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

