North Platte sees another monthly record for city sales tax collections in April

Another month, another monthly record for city sales taxes in North Platte.

City Hall will receive a net $820,101 from the Nebraska Department of Revenue for April, a 15-year record for that month and third-best for any month since 2006.

Lincoln County’s lodging tax also continued its recent post-pandemic recovery. April’s net collections totaled $70,274, more than tripling the COVID-19-depressed amount of $21,327 for April 2020.

Recovery for North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax started much earlier. After sagging in spring 2020 — the period of Nebraska’s strictest pandemic health measures — monthly records now have been set nine times in 11 months.

April’s total trailed only the $849,683 received last month for March and the $829,910 in June 2020, the city’s first-ever penetration of the $800,000 mark.

Counting April’s $820,101, the past 12 months have witnessed North Platte’s six best sales-tax months since 2006.

Net collections for January through April totaled just under $2.99 million, 25.2% higher than the same period in 2020.

They’re also 12% ahead of their pace in 2019, when local calendar-year net sales taxes reached a record $8.36 million.