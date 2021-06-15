 Skip to main content
North Platte sees another monthly record for city sales tax collections in April
North Platte sees another monthly record for city sales tax collections in April

Local News

Another month, another monthly record for city sales taxes in North Platte.

City Hall will receive a net $820,101 from the Nebraska Department of Revenue for April, a 15-year record for that month and third-best for any month since 2006.

Lincoln County’s lodging tax also continued its recent post-pandemic recovery. April’s net collections totaled $70,274, more than tripling the COVID-19-depressed amount of $21,327 for April 2020.

Recovery for North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax started much earlier. After sagging in spring 2020 — the period of Nebraska’s strictest pandemic health measures — monthly records now have been set nine times in 11 months.

April’s total trailed only the $849,683 received last month for March and the $829,910 in June 2020, the city’s first-ever penetration of the $800,000 mark.

Counting April’s $820,101, the past 12 months have witnessed North Platte’s six best sales-tax months since 2006.

Net collections for January through April totaled just under $2.99 million, 25.2% higher than the same period in 2020.

They’re also 12% ahead of their pace in 2019, when local calendar-year net sales taxes reached a record $8.36 million.

April’s county lodging taxes, which by law must be used for tourism promotion, fell off from March’s $73,590 but smashed the previous April’s figure by 229.5%.

Only April 2015 ($73,299) and 2016 ($70,986) brought more net lodging-tax dollars into Lincoln County for that month.

April’s remittance from the state closed the books on the county’s lodging-tax collections for its 2020-21 fiscal year, the second to be impacted by COVID-19.

Net taxes received totaled $748,337, 13.6% below the 2019-20 total that itself included the first two pandemic-affected months of March and April 2020.

Lincoln County’s best fiscal year for lodging taxes was 2015-16, when net collections totaled $959,432.

