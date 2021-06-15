North Platte sees another monthly record for city sales tax collections in April

Another month, another monthly record for city sales taxes in North Platte.
City Hall will receive a net $820,101 from the Nebraska Department of Revenue for April, a 15-year record for that month and third-best for any month since 2006.
Lincoln County’s lodging tax also continued its recent post-pandemic recovery. April’s net collections totaled $70,274, more than tripling the COVID-19-depressed amount of $21,327 for April 2020.
Recovery for North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax started much earlier. After sagging in spring 2020 — the period of Nebraska’s strictest pandemic health measures — monthly records now have been set nine times in 11 months.
April’s total trailed only the $849,683 received last month for March and the $829,910 in June 2020, the city’s first-ever penetration of the $800,000 mark.
Counting April’s $820,101, the past 12 months have witnessed North Platte’s six best sales-tax months since 2006.
Net collections for January through April totaled just under $2.99 million, 25.2% higher than the same period in 2020.
They’re also 12% ahead of their pace in 2019, when local calendar-year net sales taxes reached a record $8.36 million.
April’s county lodging taxes, which by law must be used for tourism promotion, fell off from March’s $73,590 but smashed the previous April’s figure by 229.5%.
Only April 2015 ($73,299) and 2016 ($70,986) brought more net lodging-tax dollars into Lincoln County for that month.
April’s remittance from the state closed the books on the county’s lodging-tax collections for its 2020-21 fiscal year, the second to be impacted by COVID-19.
Net taxes received totaled $748,337, 13.6% below the 2019-20 total that itself included the first two pandemic-affected months of March and April 2020.
Lincoln County’s best fiscal year for lodging taxes was 2015-16, when net collections totaled $959,432.