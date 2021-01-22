North Platte sees best sales tax collections for November, while lodging tax collections keep suffering

November 2020 was much like recent months for North Platte’s city sales tax: record-setting.

Its net collections totaled $671,970, the best for November in records dating to 2006, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s most recent monthly report.

That figure both outpaced the same month in 2019 by 5.3% and set 2020’s sixth monthly 15-year record, with only December left to add to the calendar-year total.

Net lodging taxes returned to Lincoln County continued to suffer from curtailed travel due to COVID-19. November’s total of $42,170 fell about one-third from the previous year.

County tourism promotion efforts have been limited throughout the pandemic by nine consecutive months of tax shortfalls compared with 2019’s totals.

But except for March and April, when state coronavirus directed health measures were at their strictest, 2020 seems certain to be one of North Platte’s best sales-tax years.

The city’s 11-month net sales-tax total stands at just under $7.6 million — $694,114 short of 2019’s full-year record of $8.29 million.