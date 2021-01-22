North Platte sees best sales tax collections for November, while lodging tax collections keep suffering

November 2020 was much like recent months for North Platte’s city sales tax: record-setting.
Its net collections totaled $671,970, the best for November in records dating to 2006, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s most recent monthly report.
That figure both outpaced the same month in 2019 by 5.3% and set 2020’s sixth monthly 15-year record, with only December left to add to the calendar-year total.
Net lodging taxes returned to Lincoln County continued to suffer from curtailed travel due to COVID-19. November’s total of $42,170 fell about one-third from the previous year.
County tourism promotion efforts have been limited throughout the pandemic by nine consecutive months of tax shortfalls compared with 2019’s totals.
But except for March and April, when state coronavirus directed health measures were at their strictest, 2020 seems certain to be one of North Platte’s best sales-tax years.
The city’s 11-month net sales-tax total stands at just under $7.6 million — $694,114 short of 2019’s full-year record of $8.29 million.
Should December’s net total set one more monthly record — which won’t be known until mid-February — the city’s recently renewed Quality Growth Fund will be poised for its next infusion of new cash.
Under QGF’s voter-approved formula in place since 2001, the dedicated sales-tax fund for economic projects can receive up to $650,000 a year if collections exceed a preset annual “trigger point.”
Before that, the city’s general fund receives 100% of net sales-tax collections. After the trigger point is reached, it splits additional sales taxes equally with QGF until the latter either gains $650,000 in new funds or the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
The fund has two smaller trigger points to reach in 2021, however, because QGF’s second 10-year cycle ends March 31 and its third cycle begins the next day.
Net sales-tax collections received during the 2020-21 fiscal year’s first four months total just under $2.88 million.
That’s $764,266 shy of this year’s first QGF trigger point of $3.64 million. North Platte received $756,025 for December 2019.
Once North Platte reaches that mark, QGF has until March 31 to gain its first-half maximum of $325,000.
The sales-tax calculator then resets to zero April 1, after which the city needs to collect $3.71 million in net sales taxes for QGF to gain up to another $325,000 by Sept. 30.