North Platte Senior Center cancels dances for two weeks

The North Platte Senior Center has canceled its dances for the next two weeks. The dances had been scheduled for this Wednesday and Aug. 18.
It wasn’t the evening’s only QGF agenda item for the council, which also committed $200,000 a year over 10 years to help gain state matching funds for the proposed industrial “rail park” on the east edge of Hershey.
The secret to Chancey Cornelius's long life: “Keeping busy.”
Nine golf carts suffered various amounts of damage, as did the course itself, according to the Facebook post. Preliminary repair costs could be as high as $50,000, it said.
Restored Union Pacific No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, was about to roll through the world’s largest rail yard on Rail Days’ opening afternoon.
“I told the auctioneer I would. And so I have no mullet," said 16-year-old Jordan Buoy.
It only took a couple of months for them to realize they were both going to enjoy the hobby. They now have two Garrett metal detectors; one has a value of about $350 and the other about $700 new.
The Mattkes got into the hobby of metal detecting a few years ago, and in May, they came across a treasure that has precious value to Dale Sheeks — his 1958 Wood River High School class ring.
Tuesday’s City Council vote opened the door to ‘microTIF’ for owners of 338 older homes in areas already designated “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes. City officials are examining how best to spread eligibility to other parts of North Platte.
City Council members Tuesday approved the loans during a nearly two-hour meeting in which they also set aside Quality Growth Fund money to leverage state matching funds to build an industrial “rail park” outside Hershey.
In a press release, Elizabeth Tegtmeier said she would be a strong voice for western Nebraska values and “promises to protect Nebraska’s children from harmful ideologies that promote racially divisive ideas and inappropriate sexual content.”
