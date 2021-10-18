North Platte sets summer sales tax records; hotel tax revenue smashes previous record

North Platte’s retail community, including its hotels and motels, likely will long remember the tourist season of 2021.
Both Lincoln County’s lodging tax and the city’s 1.5% sales tax set 15-year records again in August, closing the most lucrative three-month summer periods for both.
Net August county lodging taxes totaled $147,794, the fourth straight month in six figures, in the latest reported figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
After slumping 29.8% during the first COVID-19 summer in 2020, hotel-motel tax collections for this year’s June-August period soared 80.7% to a record $463,694.
That smashed Lincoln County’s 2019 summer record of $365,490 by 26.9%, powered by $154,643 in net collections in June and a record $161,257 in July.
Starting with May’s net intake of $101,999, the 4% county motel-hotel tax has exceeded $100,000 in four consecutive months for the first time ever in online records dating to 2006.
Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, has said tourism benefited this summer from promotions targeted at Colorado’s Front Range, the full return of Nebraskaland Days and the nationwide fever to hit the road after more than a year of the pandemic.
North Platte set its 13th monthly sales tax record in the past 15 months in August, lifting the city’s June-August net total to $2.61 million.
That was 10.6% higher than the $2.36 million for the same months in 2020 — which themselves launched the city’s ongoing sales tax rally.
Net sales taxes returned by the Revenue Department totaled $827,860 in August, easily breaking the city’s 2019 record of $741,637 for that month.
That gave North Platte six straight months of net sales tax income above $800,000, led by an all-time high of $895,814 in June and $887,359 in July.
The city first cracked the $800,000 monthly barrier in June and July 2020, as the pandemic’s initial health restrictions were easing.
Since then, the 1.5% sales tax has fallen short of setting post-2006 records for a given month only in August 2020 and February 2021.
With this August’s net collections in hand, all of North Platte’s top 10 sales tax months date to June 2020 or after.
The Revenue Department’s August check for net sales tax income was the city’s first for the new 2021-22 fiscal year. The state typically takes six weeks to process collections after each month ends.
North Platte’s total 2020-21 sales tax receipts were $9.24 million, beating the fiscal-year record by just over $1 million.
Total net receipts for 2021’s first eight months stand at nearly $6.43 million for the city sales tax and $787,200 for the county lodging tax.