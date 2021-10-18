North Platte sets summer sales tax records; hotel tax revenue smashes previous record

That was 10.6% higher than the $2.36 million for the same months in 2020 — which themselves launched the city’s ongoing sales tax rally.

Net sales taxes returned by the Revenue Department totaled $827,860 in August, easily breaking the city’s 2019 record of $741,637 for that month.

That gave North Platte six straight months of net sales tax income above $800,000, led by an all-time high of $895,814 in June and $887,359 in July.

The city first cracked the $800,000 monthly barrier in June and July 2020, as the pandemic’s initial health restrictions were easing.

Since then, the 1.5% sales tax has fallen short of setting post-2006 records for a given month only in August 2020 and February 2021.

With this August’s net collections in hand, all of North Platte’s top 10 sales tax months date to June 2020 or after.

The Revenue Department’s August check for net sales tax income was the city’s first for the new 2021-22 fiscal year. The state typically takes six weeks to process collections after each month ends.

North Platte’s total 2020-21 sales tax receipts were $9.24 million, beating the fiscal-year record by just over $1 million.