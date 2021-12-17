North Platte Share a Meal effort seeks volunteers

Once again this holiday season, North Platte residents are asked to consider sharing part of their holiday meal with a senior citizen or others who are homebound.
Meals on Wheels does not deliver on Christmas, so the “Share a Meal” effort seeks to ensure that these people get a holiday meal, organizer Dianne Morales said.
Volunteers willing to deliver a meal or two can call or text Morales at 308-532-5085.
There are no special diets or menus, and deliveries can be made any time on Christmas Day. Donors will call recipients to give them an estimated delivery time.
