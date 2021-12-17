 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Share a Meal effort seeks volunteers
0 comments

North Platte Share a Meal effort seeks volunteers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Once again this holiday season, North Platte residents are asked to consider sharing part of their holiday meal with a senior citizen or others who are homebound.

Meals on Wheels does not deliver on Christmas, so the “Share a Meal” effort seeks to ensure that these people get a holiday meal, organizer Dianne Morales said.

Volunteers willing to deliver a meal or two can call or text Morales at 308-532-5085.

There are no special diets or menus, and deliveries can be made any time on Christmas Day. Donors will call recipients to give them an estimated delivery time.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News