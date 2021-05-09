North Platte St. Patrick High School seniors celebrate graduation
North Platte St. Patrick High School graduates celebrated the completion of their high school education with a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at St. Patrick’s Church. The thirteen students received their diplomas and tossed their hats in the air at the front of the church following a time of prayer together.
