North Platte students' documentary focuses on Perkins County Canal project

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln Art/Act: Educate Fellowship offered North Platte High School teacher Philep Willey a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and his students.

Willey and his NPHS visual arts students are making a documentary about the proposed completion of the Perkins County Canal, touted by Gov. Pete Ricketts — who appears in the film — as necessary after 128 years to ensure Nebraska gets its legal share of South Platte River water from Colorado.

When he started working under his UNL fellowship, “it was right about the time the governor made the big announcement” last January that Nebraska ought to finish the all-but-forgotten canal, Willey said.

“I just read a headline and knew we were looking for something to do with water,” he said.

Willey and his students are partnering with four teachers from Skyline High School in Oakland, California. The completed film will be screened first March 10 at the David Brower Center in Berkeley, California, then in North Platte at a yet-to-be-determined location.

“I talked to our (school) administration, and they were very supportive and thought it was a great learning possibility for our kids,” Willey said.

“I thought it would be an interesting topic for folks around here who might not know much about it. That, coupled with the fact (that) Kent Miller, the director of our (Twin Platte) Natural Resources District, is an expert in this area and it has been one of his passions for a lot of years.”

Willey said Miller has provided a wealth of information for the project and helped get the ball rolling.

Students started working on the Perkins canal documentary early in the school year, he said. The UNL fellowship enabled them to collaborate with Andrew Marinkovich, a filmmaker with Nebraska Loves Public Schools.

First of all, Marinkovich told them, they needed to grab video of the canal’s would-be locations in Colorado and Nebraska before fall and winter set in.

“Real quickly, my introduction classes took a couple of field trips to get B-roll (background video) and things when it was still green out,” Willey said. “The second day of class, the filmmaker came in and did a 12-hour workshop. Since we started, it seems like it’s just been go, go, go.”

Perkins County pioneers dug 16 of a planned 65 miles of canal in Sedgwick County, Colorado, during drought-stricken 1894 before running out of funds. The 2020s version of the project would retrace their path up to the Nebraska state line — as required in the 1923 South Platte River Compact — and likely reconnect with the South Platte in eastern Keith County, Miller has said.

Willey reached out to Ricketts to see if he would be open to participating in the project.

“He said that it was a really important project to him personally and he would be willing to give us an interview,” Willey said. “When I told the class about that the first day, they were all super-excited and they were ready to jump in.”

Students have learned the Perkins canal project is complicated and will require complex steps to

become reality, Willey said.

“It’s not just water coming down the river and we’re going to take this much away from you,” Willey said. “There are so many laws and so many processes that the water goes through as it regenerates.

“It complicates it as far as what you can claim rights to, and how the wells have to be recharged a certain way and how many times the water cycles through Colorado before it comes to our state.

“All those issues play a role in a complicated situation, and I don’t think any of us had an idea about any of that.”

The production, although still in the early stages, has been a learning experience for Willey and his students.

“We started out thinking the really important thing was learning how to work this new movie camera and the video,” Willey said. “We’ve learned that’s the easiest part. Getting the right audio is a lot harder than getting any video, and having the right questions ready is difficult.”

The project’s student leaders said they already have gained valuable experience, even though the film is a long way from completion.

NPHS senior Logan Streeter, the documentary’s assistant director, said he was not that excited about the idea early on.

“Coming into this project, I really didn’t have much interest in it, because it’s water and water’s not very interesting,” Streeter said. “But after diving into it and seeing the documents from over 100 years ago coming back, it’s really cool.”

He added that the opportunity to meet the governor and other people involved with water in Nebraska has been one he won’t soon forget.

The purpose, Streeter said, is to show both sides of the story — from the Nebraska perspective as well as Colorado’s.

“The main goal is to get the information out there and let people know this is what’s happening,” Streeter said. “And if something doesn’t happen, we could have no water.”

Streeter wants to study at UNL’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, so he has an amplified interest in playing a major part in this project.

Lead director Kourtnie Bokoskie, a junior, said her job is to make sure everybody is doing his or her assigned tasks.

“It really helps to have a list of things you have to do at the beginning so you’re not scrambling at the end trying to get things done,” Bokoskie said. “You have deadlines for everything, so it’s not so stressful.”

She said she has learned how important water is to Nebraska.

“We need water for our agriculture, and we also need drinking water for our big cities,” Bokoskie said. “Meeting the governor was very intimidating, but once we sat down and talked with him, it wasn’t that bad. It was pretty awesome.”

Assistant producer Grady Sexson, a senior, said he is basically organizing the work.

“Some of the things I’ve done for this project is I’ve gotten some interviews lined up. And I assist Mr. Willey on where he wants things to look as far as an interview,” Sexson said. “I just kind of make people’s visions a reality, a lot of detail work.”

Sexson had a major part in preparing for the interview with Ricketts, which took place Dec. 5 at Lincoln’s State Capitol. He said he felt the pressure of doing so.

“A big thing about the governor’s interview,” Sexson said, “you really can’t mess it up, because he’s the governor. So it’s really the most important one.”

Willey said students are facing a hard deadline of the end of February to put the finishing touches on their project and submit it for the documentary’s initial screening in California.

Telegraph special projects reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this story.