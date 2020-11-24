 Skip to main content
North Platte, Sutherland Scouts share cards with local nursing homes, care facilities
North Platte, Sutherland Scouts share cards with local nursing homes, care facilities

North Platte, Sutherland Scouts share cards with local nursing homes, care facilities

Cub Scouts Adam and Daniel Peters from Pack 292 present cards to Deonna Edgar, activities director for Centennial Park Retirement Village. Scouts in the area delivered 375 handmade greeting cards to local nursing homes and care facilities.

 Photo courtesy of Jim Parish

Scouts in North Platte and Sutherland delivered 375 handmade greeting cards to nursing homes and care facilities with help from employees at Farm Credit Services of America.

Betty Van Boening, a loan officer at Farm Credit Services, and Dr. David Lindley of Complete Family Medicine in North Platte came up with the project as a way to let help residents feel less isolated during the pandemic and to express gratitude for their influence in the community.

“For many, the holiday season is a time of joy with family and friends. Unfortunately, this year has been different and with the COVID-19 pandemic many of our seniors are not going to be allowed to enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving events. Hopefully, this will let them know they are appreciated,” says Jim Parish, Buffalo Bill District executive. “A very large part of Scouting is community service and this project is one we can do safely and will, in a small way, remind folks how important we feel they are.”

For more information, contact the Overland Trails Council at 308-532-3110.

