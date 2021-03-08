North Platte Tanking Race participants should resubmit registration if they haven't heard back from the sports commission

Participants in the fifth annual Play North Platte Tanking Race April 3 are being asked to resubmit their registrations if they haven’t received a confirmation email from the North Platte Area Sports Commission.

A glitch in the event’s electronic registration form should now be fixed, the commission said Monday in a press release.

Participants will don costumes, decorate a stock tank and float 2 miles down the North Platte River from Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Area to Cody Park. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest time and best costume/decorated tank.

Each team of four people will be provided with tanks, oars and life jackets. Participants are highly encouraged to dress appropriately for any weather, and it is strongly recommended that one or more team members wear waders or muck boots.

The registration deadline is March 15. Teams can register online at playnorthplatte.com or call Samantha Geisler at the North Platte Visitors Bureau, 308-221-6865.

Last year’s event was postponed from April to Oct. 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.