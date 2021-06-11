North Platte teen beautifies Linden Court rose garden for Eagle Scout project

Lathan Welch, 17, of North Platte, helped Linden Court by cleaning and fixing up the rose garden for his Eagle Scout Troop 291 project.

“The main reason why we chose Linden Court was because my grandma used to live over there,” Welch said. “Plus, I also want to help other senior people.”

Welch refurbished the garden along with adding more rose bushes.

He added more mulch where it was needed and planted more flowers as well.

In addition to the rose garden, Welch built a flower box and painted it white to match the rest of the boxes there.

“I felt proud because everything went pretty smooth,” Welch said. “It seemed to go perfectly. Nothing bad happened, nothing went out of order, it was really good.”

Welch said he was inspired by his dad, Michael Welch, whom he had seen help the elderly.

“It took us about three weekends over there to put everything together,” Michael Welch said. “He probably has about 130 hours into it so far, maybe more than that,”