North Platte to celebrate Lincoln County Courthouse centennial during Nebraskaland Days

Lincoln County leaders will take advantage of a relatively slow day during Nebraskaland Days 2022 to throw a communitywide celebration of their courthouse’s centennial.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to schedule the event for June 22, exactly 100 years after their predecessors laid the cornerstone for the historic heart of the courthouse.

Construction wasn’t finished for almost exactly a decade, mainly due to a notorious April 30, 1923, fire that left the partly finished structure unusable.

Then-County Treasurer Sam Souder, accused of using the fire to destroy evidence of financial wrongdoing, was convicted of arson by a county jury later in 1923.

After several years of “making do,” county officials finished the main courthouse in spring 1932. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, despite the addition of a single-floor annex in 1967.

County Board assistant Tammy White and Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, said they’ve done preliminary work on organizing a celebration including music, food and fun events for all ages.