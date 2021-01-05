North Platte to host horseshoe tournament in September

The North Platte Area Sports Commission and North Platte Pitchers Club will host the Rail Yard Ringer Open Horseshoe Tournament Sept. 11-12.

The horseshoe pitching facility at the east end of Cody Park will be the site of the event. The local club has hosted the Nebraska State Tournament. The Horseshoe Tour, sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association, is new to the area.

Most of the Horseshoe Tour events happen in states such as North and South Carolina, Louisiana, and Nevada, but the Sports Commission had the opportunity to bring the tour to North Platte, according to a press release.

North Platte was one of five cities selected for the 2021 and 2022 schedule.

Samantha Geisler, the commission’s sports and events marketing specialist said she has been looking to host a horseshoe event since meeting with the NHPA at a conference in May 2019.

“We have one of the nicest horseshoe pitching facilities in the state,” she said, “so it’s exciting to be able to use it and show it off, while making a huge impact on our community.”