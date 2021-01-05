North Platte to host horseshoe tournament in September

The North Platte Area Sports Commission and North Platte Pitchers Club will host the Rail Yard Ringer Open Horseshoe Tournament Sept. 11-12.
The horseshoe pitching facility at the east end of Cody Park will be the site of the event. The local club has hosted the Nebraska State Tournament. The Horseshoe Tour, sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association, is new to the area.
Most of the Horseshoe Tour events happen in states such as North and South Carolina, Louisiana, and Nevada, but the Sports Commission had the opportunity to bring the tour to North Platte, according to a press release.
North Platte was one of five cities selected for the 2021 and 2022 schedule.
Samantha Geisler, the commission’s sports and events marketing specialist said she has been looking to host a horseshoe event since meeting with the NHPA at a conference in May 2019.
“We have one of the nicest horseshoe pitching facilities in the state,” she said, “so it’s exciting to be able to use it and show it off, while making a huge impact on our community.”
Geisler said Mike Thomsen and Mike Richards from the North Platte Pitchers Club and Rex Robinson, the regional director and liaison for the state association, have been very supportive in the effort.
The Horseshoe Tour was originated in 2009 and consists of three divisions: 40- and 30-foot Prime divisions and an Open Division. In the Prime divisions, players with averages above 40% compete in a unique format including 30 shoe games, ringers only, a qualifying round on Saturday and finals on Sunday.
All players from top to bottom in the Prime divisions will receive a payout, based on pitching performances during the event.
The Open Division was added to allow players with lower averages to participate in the same format as the Prime divisions, but with restrictions and a smaller payout.
“We are expecting multiple state and world champions to attend,” Taylor said.
The North Platte Area Sports Commission estimates that this two-day event will bring an economic impact of $77,484 to $154,301 to the community through lodging, retail, food and beverage purchases.
In the planning stages of this tournament, retail and food vendors will be sought to provide for the players. For more details on the tournament or to get involved, go to playnorthplatte.com or call Geisler at 308-221-6865 or sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com. These events are sponsored in part by the North Platte Area Sports Commission, a division of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.