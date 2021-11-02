North Platte to host send-off for Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen ahead of national competition

“Also special was going into the dance studios across the state and getting to teach some of those students as well and have that impact with something I love so dearly,” Holen said.

Each highlight has been impactful for her, each in a different way, but one great moment happened at an appearance in Omaha.

“There was a little girl there and she happened to be deaf, so she was signing to me,” Holen said. “Little did she know that I had taken sign language in college, so I was able to sign back to her. Tears started streaming down her face and her mom’s face because a Miss Nebraska could communicate with her.”

Holen said little moments like that remind her of the power the crown of Miss Nebraska has in the lives of people.

She has had the opportunity to meet with mentoring groups across the state and promote her social impact initiative: “Lead with your strengths: The power of strengths-based mentoring.”

“I am certified as a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach,” Holen said. “Strengths-based mentoring is putting a mentor in your life who doesn’t pick out the things that they need to work on, but instead highlights what they do well and amplifies those areas so they continue to make a positive ripple effect in their school.”