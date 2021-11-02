North Platte to host send-off for Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen ahead of national competition

Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen will represent the state at the Miss America 2022 competition Dec. 16 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
This is the 100th year of the Miss America competition. A send-off party will take place for Holen from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Harbor Lights.
She has been preparing for the event while traversing the state, and she said the last few months since receiving the crown June 12 in North Platte have been busy.
“I went home on Monday after Miss Nebraska, unpacked and repacked and drove back for Nebraskaland Days,” Holen said. “Right away you get to thank everybody in the North Platte community and get to see all of the people who have been supportive of the competition throughout the whole week.”
She said it was a treat to meet and greet people face to face and thank them for their generosity.
“I have so many memories of North Platte growing up, of coming here every summer,” Holen said. “So it’s not only Miss Nebraska, but it’s the city of North Platte that has been so special, a core childhood memory.”
Her mom, Jodi (Miller) Holen, was Miss Nebraska 1988 and was also a choreographer through the 1990s for the program.
Holen said there are many highlights of her travels since June, including the 100th Oregon Trail Days in Gering, where her great-grandparents are from.
“Also special was going into the dance studios across the state and getting to teach some of those students as well and have that impact with something I love so dearly,” Holen said.
Each highlight has been impactful for her, each in a different way, but one great moment happened at an appearance in Omaha.
“There was a little girl there and she happened to be deaf, so she was signing to me,” Holen said. “Little did she know that I had taken sign language in college, so I was able to sign back to her. Tears started streaming down her face and her mom’s face because a Miss Nebraska could communicate with her.”
Holen said little moments like that remind her of the power the crown of Miss Nebraska has in the lives of people.
She has had the opportunity to meet with mentoring groups across the state and promote her social impact initiative: “Lead with your strengths: The power of strengths-based mentoring.”
“I am certified as a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach,” Holen said. “Strengths-based mentoring is putting a mentor in your life who doesn’t pick out the things that they need to work on, but instead highlights what they do well and amplifies those areas so they continue to make a positive ripple effect in their school.”
She has spent a lot of time preparing her talent for the Miss America competition. She will dance again to “Climb Every Mountain” from “The Sound of Music” with slightly different choreography due to the difference in the staging of the competition.
“It has been a daily occurrence going to the dance studio, but that’s always been a stress reliever for me and a way to block out everything else,” Holen said. “It’s something I’ve done since I was 3 years old, so I’ve enjoyed that portion of the process.”
Becoming Miss Nebraska, Holen said, was a dream come true.
“I, of course, would love to be Miss America,” Holen said. “I hold so much admiration for the Miss America organization, the way that it’s evolved, the way that it’s remained relevant and at the forefront of a lot of social change.”
Admission to the event Nov. 14 is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Holen will show some of the wardrobe she will be wearing during competition week, and several Miss Nebraska 2021 candidates will perform.
Desserts will be available and T-shirts and photo buttons will be available for purchase. There will be a “wine grab” for a chance to win a grand prize.