North Platte to house 10 of Union Pacific's electric engines

OMAHA — Union Pacific Railroad has announced plans to buy 20 battery-electric locomotives starting in late 2023 for testing in yard operations.

Ten of them will be bound for North Platte’s Bailey Yard as the railroad evaluates the technology for future long-haul use, U.P. spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told The Telegraph.

The combined purchases and upgrades to yard infrastructure are expected to exceed $100 million, representing the largest investment in battery-electric technology by a U.S. Class I railroad.

The locomotives will be acquired from Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, and Wabtec Corp., two companies at the forefront of locomotive innovation.

They will form the world’s largest carrier-owned battery-electric locomotive fleet in freight service, U.P. said in a Jan. 28 press release.

“We’re committed to actions that reduce Union Pacific’s environmental footprint as we work toward our ultimate goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050,” said Lance Fritz, the railroad’s chairman, president and CEO.

“These investments will contribute to further developing this important technology and providing industry-wide benefits.”

Union Pacific expects the first units to arrive in late 2023, with complete delivery by late 2024.

They’ll be tested in California and Nebraska yards in cold and warm weather, helping identify the locomotives’ capabilities and challenges for broader deployment.

Battery-electric locomotives do not use fuel and emit zero emissions. For every 10 battery-electric locomotives used, U.P. says, approximately 4,000 tons of carbon will be eliminated annually.

That would be the equivalent of removing 800 cars from the highway, the railroad said in its press release.

By working with their manufacturers, U.P. said, the railroad hopes to advance battery-electric technology and evaluate its potential deployment in long-haul service.

Union Pacific published its first comprehensive Climate Action Plan in December 2021, outlining its efforts to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions within its operations.

As part of that commitment, the railroad says, it will reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2030 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Scope 1 emissions come from sources “controlled or owned by an organization,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Scope 2 emissions are more indirect and “associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat or cooling,” the EPA says.

The Port of Los Angeles, which recently received an EPA Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant, gave Union Pacific a subaward that will partially cover the cost of one battery-electric locomotive.

“Our work with the Port of Los Angeles will help us cut emissions in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes four counties in Southern California,” said Beth Whited, executive vice president and chief human resource officer, who oversees Union Pacific’s ESG efforts.

“This work also will help our customers realize the benefit of moving goods by rail, reducing emissions by up to 75%.”

Telegraph special projects reporter Todd von Kampen contributed additional reporting.