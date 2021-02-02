North Platte tourism organizations receive state grants

Two North Platte tourism organizations have received state tourism grants for marketing promotions as attractions prepare for visitors when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau received $22,485 and the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center $9,495 in the latest cycle of Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant applications.

Forty-seven tourism groups statewide received a combined $494,834 in grants, the Nebraska Tourism Commission announced in a press release this week.

“While the tourism industry is still recovering and many don’t feel safe traveling yet, we’re seeing that a lot of people are shopping around and planning for their next trip,” Executive Director John Ricks said.

“The grant program gives Nebraska communities the opportunity to put themselves in front of those people as an option for their next trip.”

Other west central Nebraska tourism organizations receiving state grants were:

» McCook Economic Development Corp., $9,242 for marketing promotions.

» Cherry County Tourism, Valentine, $8,250 for Explore Valentine marketing.