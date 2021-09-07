 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series to return Oct. 21 with talk by Eisenhower's granddaughter
0 comments
top story

North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series to return Oct. 21 with talk by Eisenhower's granddaughter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Town Hall Lecture Series returns Oct. 21 to the Fox Theatre at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

The Town Hall Board of Directors announced the 2021-22 season in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Susan Eisenhower will open the season at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21, speaking on “D-Day and Its Enduring Legacy.”

The luncheon option will not be offered following the October speaker. Instead, there will be a question-and-answer period at the Playhouse after the presentation and a brief intermission.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other lectures scheduled are:

» April 12, 2022: Brett Culp, “Superhero Leadership: How Everyday People Can Have an Extraordinary Impact.”

» May 3, 2022: Lt. Col. Robert Darling, “24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker.”

Members who had purchased a season membership for the canceled 2019-20 season will receive a ticket by mail for the new season at no additional charge.

To purchase a new season membership at $75, visit nptownhall.com or call Betty Guynan at 308-530-8448.

“Thank you for your patience and support over the past 19 months as we navigated through the pandemic with postponements and changes in speaker scheduling,” the board of directors said in its Facebook post. “We look forward to the Lecture Series for 2021-22 and gathering together to listen to some very dynamic speakers.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News