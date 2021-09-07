North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series to return Oct. 21 with talk by Eisenhower's granddaughter

The Town Hall Lecture Series returns Oct. 21 to the Fox Theatre at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

The Town Hall Board of Directors announced the 2021-22 season in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Susan Eisenhower will open the season at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21, speaking on “D-Day and Its Enduring Legacy.”

The luncheon option will not be offered following the October speaker. Instead, there will be a question-and-answer period at the Playhouse after the presentation and a brief intermission.

Other lectures scheduled are:

» April 12, 2022: Brett Culp, “Superhero Leadership: How Everyday People Can Have an Extraordinary Impact.”

» May 3, 2022: Lt. Col. Robert Darling, “24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker.”

Members who had purchased a season membership for the canceled 2019-20 season will receive a ticket by mail for the new season at no additional charge.

To purchase a new season membership at $75, visit nptownhall.com or call Betty Guynan at 308-530-8448.

“Thank you for your patience and support over the past 19 months as we navigated through the pandemic with postponements and changes in speaker scheduling,” the board of directors said in its Facebook post. “We look forward to the Lecture Series for 2021-22 and gathering together to listen to some very dynamic speakers.”