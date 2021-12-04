North Platte Trails Network celebrates opening of Centennial Park extension before Jingle Bell Run

The Jingle Bell 5K and mile run is not only the last among nearly 20 events each year in the Platte River Fitness Series but also the most popular in terms of participants.
This year was no different.
Around 300 individuals signed up to compete in this year’s version, either in person at the Recreation Center — many of whom sported holiday-themed costumes or attire — or virtually, according to series director Trudy Merritt.
Last year’s event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the otherwise annual event had a bit of a new twist on Saturday.
It was coordinated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an extension of the Centennial Park Trail, just south of the Rec Center.
The newly-paved half-mile trail served as the course for a down-and-back kids and family mile run or walk.
The east-west, tree-lined extension provides a link to the existing Leota and Buffalo Bill Trails within the city.
“It’s just a fantastic connection because you no longer have to be on the road,” said Danielle Remus, the president of the North Platte Trails Network. “It’s safety and even just the ambiance of being on a trail versus on the road with cars and past houses and other activities. You are in nature and the wilderness which provides a whole list of benefits.
“There always was a wood-chip dirt surface (trail) back there ... but it was never an official part of the North Platte Trails Network until recently,” Remus said. “The city decided to concrete the path .. and we’re grateful for the city’s investment in our trails system.”
The extension was the latest project within the Trails Network. The next is the addition of a half-mile of trail to connect two existing trails — Buffalo Bill and the West Central Research and Extension trails.
The trail addition would run in the county right of way along the north side of State Farm Road. It would stretch from about Echo Drive west to Buffalo Bill Avenue.
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners recently approved funds for the project. Construction is expected to begin this spring with an anticipated completion date at the start of July.
It is another step to keep bicyclists, runners and pedestrians safe, and allow them to avoid crossing busy roads and highways within the city limits.
“Once that State Farm connection is complete, this will pretty much get you from Dunkin’ Donuts all the way around and back,” Shae Caldwell, the Trails Network vice president, told racers in attendance for the ceremony. “You could start with a treat and end with a treat if you want to. Reward yourself.