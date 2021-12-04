North Platte Trails Network celebrates opening of Centennial Park extension before Jingle Bell Run

The Jingle Bell 5K and mile run is not only the last among nearly 20 events each year in the Platte River Fitness Series but also the most popular in terms of participants.

This year was no different.

Around 300 individuals signed up to compete in this year’s version, either in person at the Recreation Center — many of whom sported holiday-themed costumes or attire — or virtually, according to series director Trudy Merritt.

Last year’s event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the otherwise annual event had a bit of a new twist on Saturday.

It was coordinated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an extension of the Centennial Park Trail, just south of the Rec Center.

The newly-paved half-mile trail served as the course for a down-and-back kids and family mile run or walk.

The east-west, tree-lined extension provides a link to the existing Leota and Buffalo Bill Trails within the city.

