North Platte transfer station to close for Thanksgiving
North Platte’s Sanitation Division will be closed next Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Extra crews will be working to complete all routes by end of the workday on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Public Service Department. Residents are asked to have carts in place ready for collection Monday to prevent being missed.

The transfer station will be closed Thursday and Friday. It will reopen Nov. 27 with regular hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

