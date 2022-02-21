North Platte travelers can expect reduced round trip flights to Denver starting March 1

Staffing problems from COVID-19 have caused SkyWest Airlines to at least temporarily drop two of its 12 weekly North Platte-to-Denver round trips starting March 1.
The St. George, Utah-based carrier notified the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration of its intent earlier this month, said North Platte Regional Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.
SkyWest, which flies as United Express between Lee Bird Field and Denver International Airport, will offer its midday “turn flight” only on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, Seafeldt said.
It’s discontinuing that round trip on Tuesdays and Saturdays, he added. The midday flight usually lands at North Platte about 10:30 a.m. CT and leaves again for Denver about 11 a.m.
“Luckily for us,” Seafeldt said, the two lost midday round trips “were the least traveled days being that Friday, Sunday and Monday are the higher travel days for North Platte.”
He said SkyWest will continue its seven-day-a-week overnight round trips. The carrier’s 50-seat jet aircraft arrive at Lee Bird about 10 p.m. CT and take off for Denver about 6:30 a.m. the next morning.
The FAA has approved the cutback, Seafeldt said, meaning SkyWest will maintain the 10-round-trip schedule until further notice.
However, “SkyWest has only specifically talked to us about March,” he said. “We haven’t talked about April.”
The Western Nebraska Regional Airport at Scottsbluff also will lose two Denver round trips a week starting next Tuesday, according to SkyWest’s Feb. 2 notice to the FAA.
The carrier receives federal Essential Air Service subsidies to provide the Denver connections to Scottsbluff and North Platte.
Although SkyWest “would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service to these communities at 12 flights per week, the staffing imbalance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hampers SkyWest’s ability to meet this schedule,” its notice to the FAA says.
By cutting weekly round trips to 10 per week, the carrier “aims to keep EAS service reliable instead of offering schedules that might result in extended delays or cancellations.”
SkyWest’s FAA notice adds it “will minimize the impact of these changes by rebooking any affected passengers onto other SkyWest-operated flights.”
