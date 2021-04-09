North Platte VA clinic to conduct single-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday

The North Platte VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will conduct a single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccination clinic for area veterans, veteran spouses and veteran caregivers on Monday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. This is a limited time clinic that is being offered based upon the current availability of the Janssen (J&J) vaccine.

As part of this effort, walk-in appointments are available based upon the total number of doses available that day. However, to ensure the most efficient use of the vaccine and the ability to receive the vaccine, veterans, spouses and veteran caregivers are urged to schedule an appointment by calling 308-382-3660; press 2 to schedule.

Monday’s clinic is open to anyone who served in the military, their spouses, their caregivers and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24. This includes the following groups:

» Eligible veterans: Anyone who served in the U.S. military, including reservists and National Guard service members.

» Eligible spouse: Spouses by marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages, as well as widows or widowers of veterans.