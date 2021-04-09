North Platte VA clinic to conduct single-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday

The North Platte VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will conduct a single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccination clinic for area veterans, veteran spouses and veteran caregivers on Monday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. This is a limited time clinic that is being offered based upon the current availability of the Janssen (J&J) vaccine.
As part of this effort, walk-in appointments are available based upon the total number of doses available that day. However, to ensure the most efficient use of the vaccine and the ability to receive the vaccine, veterans, spouses and veteran caregivers are urged to schedule an appointment by calling 308-382-3660; press 2 to schedule.
Monday’s clinic is open to anyone who served in the military, their spouses, their caregivers and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24. This includes the following groups:
» Eligible veterans: Anyone who served in the U.S. military, including reservists and National Guard service members.
» Eligible spouse: Spouses by marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages, as well as widows or widowers of veterans.
» Eligible caregivers: A family member or friend who provides care to the veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing or dressing, or with tasks like shopping or transportation.
» Recipients of benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA).
Veterans’ spouses and caregivers wishing to be vaccinated must fill out a SAVE LIVES Vaccination Worksheet. The form can be found at https://bit.ly/3d2OD7i or obtained by calling the VA Eligibility and Enrollment Office at 402-995-4050 or 1-800-451-5796, option 4. The form should be mailed, faxed to 402-995-5665 or hand-delivered to any VA location.