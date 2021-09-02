North Platte veteran honors service members killed in Kabul with yard display

When she heard of the 13 service members who died last week in Afghanistan, Monica Cooper of North Platte wanted to do something to honor them.

A Navy veteran, Cooper put up a display in her front yard with the names of those who were killed.

“I come from a military family,” Cooper said. “Three sisters out of four were military and I have three brothers out of five who were military.”

Her husband, Steve, who died two years ago, was a Navy veteran as well.

Cooper served in 1970-72, and she met her husband when she was stationed in Washington.

“I was in the Navy and was a yeoman at that time,” Cooper said. “I did secretarial work and I worked in Washington, D.C., with the old-style Teletypes.”

Her husband “worked in a different branch in that same place,” Cooper said. “He served in the Philippines during Vietnam.”

Cooper also had a brother-in-law who was killed in Vietnam.

“I’m very passionate about serving and veterans being treated with respect,” Cooper said. “I’ve gotten pretty active in our American Legion in Hershey and it just breaks my heart to see what’s happening (in Afghanistan).”