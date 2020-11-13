North Platte veterinarian’s fundraising earns her title of Ms. Habitat 2020

Dr. Kira Kautz is a veterinarian and owner of the Westfield Small Animal Clinic.

On Friday, she earned another title.

Kautz was honored as Ms. Habitat 2020 for raising the most money in a competition for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.

Kautz, who raised $6,956, was crowned with a pink plastic hard hat with a tiara by Lisa Citta, a North Platte police detective who was the 2019 Ms. Habitat.

She also received a pink-topped hammer and a pink sash that spelled out her title.

“This process was amazing and the entire organization is amazing,” said Kautz, who was known as Ms. Veterinarian for the competition. “Being able to use my business and my position in the community to help people is humbling for sure. I will continue to be part of Habitat, whether it be showing up for physical (labor) or continuing to do these fundraisers whenever called on.”

Kautz was among a dozen women from businesses across the city who participated and raised a collective $22,839.33.

Ashley Miller, Ms. Designer from Carhart Lumber, raised the second-highest total with $5,297. Denise Wiese, Ms. Banker from Sandhills State Bank, was third with $2,680.