North Platte Walk to End Alzheimer's sees more than 150 participants
North Platte Walk to End Alzheimer's sees more than 150 participants

Over 150 walkers participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Cody Park in North Platte on Sunday.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s resumed in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities, according to a press release from the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The walk has raised nearly $18,000 of its $31,000 goal to fund research and local services in North Platte, according to the press release. That includes support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline — 800-272-3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Sharon Stephens, executive director of the Nebraska chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

Donations still can be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at alz.org/walk. Mail-in donations should be directed to the chapter office: Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter; 11711 Arbor St., Suite 110; Omaha, NE 68144.

