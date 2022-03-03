North Platte Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Oct. 1, registration open now

The Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter’s 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Oct. 1 at Cody Park in North Platte, according to a press release. The walks are the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Throughout Nebraska, thousands in the community walk in memory of mothers, fathers, grandparents and loved ones who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.

“As the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support,” said Sharon Stephens, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “Our research efforts are a catalyst and convener that unites the world’s leading researchers to drive scientific progress forward in finding a cure.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., more than breast and prostate cancers combined.

Communities also support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in support of more than 6 million individuals in the U.S. who are living with Alzheimer’s, including 35,000 in Nebraska; more than 61,000 unpaid caregivers in Nebraska who provide 51,000,000 hours of unpaid care and support; finding the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease by finding a cure; and women’s brain research, as Alzheimer’s disease disproportionately impacts women.

“Every step forward strengthens the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Jon Day, walk manager at the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “Every stride forward brings us closer to achieving that goal. Together, we can raise awareness and the needed funds to enhance Alzheimer’s care and support, and advance critical research. Please register to walk with us at one of our 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is now open. To register a team, sign up as a team captain or register to walk as an individual, visit alz.org/walk.