North Platte Water Department: Company using scare tactics to sell water treatment device

The North Platte Water Department is reminding Lincoln County residents to be mindful of a company that is increasing its efforts to sell a water treatment device.

The department said in a media release that individuals are receiving a lottery-type scratch card from the company. The card reveals that the person won a prize, but to collect it, the individual must meet with a representative from the company.

The goal is to sell a $9,000 water treatment device, using scare tactics to achieve that result, according to the water department. The water department said the device is not needed as the city tests throughout the year to ensure the drinking water is safe. The release adds that the city’s water exceeds EPA and state standards. Water treatment devices can be installed by other companies for about a quarter of the cost, according to the water department.

Those who have questions or concerns can contact the water department at 308-535-6740, ext. 3133.

County residents can also get sample bottles from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 200 S. Silber Ave., or the University of Nebraska Extension office at 348 W. State Farm Road.

Individuals can also call the Extension office at 308-532-2683 or the state health department at 308-532-2683 for additional information.